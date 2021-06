Minecraft Live 2021 is the second Minecraft Live ever, and hopefully the last one ever too, as we have an offline Minecraft Festival scheduled for 2022, which is more akin to the MINECON event that it has replaced. Either way, Minecraft Live 2021 is all set to be a celebration of this beloved game, and an appreciation of the massive community that has kept it going for so long. It is obvious why anybody who has played Minecraft in their lives would want to watch Minecraft Live 2021: it is a fun event in honour of one of the best games of all time. Additionally, we may also get some info on Minecraft’s future. Let’s take a look at how you can watch Minecraft Live 2021, shall we? Right, let’s get straight into it.