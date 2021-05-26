Cancel
Public Health

France will impose self isolation for people coming from UK

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - France will impose self-isolation measures for people coming from the United Kingdom due to the presence of COVID-19 variants in the country, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

“France will set up compulsory isolation for people coming from the UK”, Attal told a press briefing after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

