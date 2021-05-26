Cancel
Relive Birthday Boy Scott Disick's Cutest PDA Pics With Amelia Hamlin

By Samantha Bergeson
E! News
E! News
Cover picture for the articleWatch: Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally. Scott Disick is one lucky birthday boy. The Talentless designer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has three beautiful children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, a thriving company and loving girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. Scott even celebrated his 38th birthday early on May 24 with a blow-out bash with Sia, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, an aviation-themed cake, churro truck and an iconic present from Amelia.

