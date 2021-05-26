Relive Birthday Boy Scott Disick's Cutest PDA Pics With Amelia Hamlin

In the event you haven't been keeping up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show's final season is lagging slightly behind the events of real life. Meaning, on the show Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been doing their whole “will we or won't we” thing, while IRL Kourt is completely obsessed with Travis Barker. And to make things slightly more awkward, a teaser for Thursday's episode shows Kris Jenner telling Kourt that she'd love her and Scott to grow old together.