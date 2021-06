There’s something about seeing pictures of the royals getting their COVID vaccinations that feels a bit like when you’d encounter your teachers in the wilds of the grocery store when you were a kid. The pic of Prince William’s jab (and those impressively sculpted biceps), for instance, was a bit like the revelation that underneath your “elderly” (he was 40) math teacher’s scratchy sweater vests beat the heart of a pretty cool bass player your older cousin saw play at a bar one time.