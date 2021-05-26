Cancel
Cleveland, OH

$5,000 reward for info on PNC Bank robber

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06v5SO_0aBqHOZb00

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is searching for a man who robbed a PNC Bank on the city’s West Side Tuesday.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., an unknown male walked into a PNC Bank, located at 10900 Lorain Avenue, and approached the teller line and told the teller, “Don't give me any bait or dye packs or I'll shoot your head off, hurry up and give me the money."

The teller complied with the man's request and provided an undisclosed amount of money.

No physical injuries were reported. A weapon was not seen during the robbery.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI.
The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a PNC Bank.

The man took the money and fled the bank through the back doors in an unknown direction.

PNC Bank employees ran out for the bank and saw the robber run towards West 117th Street.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI.
The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a PNC Bank.

The robber was wearing a camouflage shirt with orange writing, a white surgical mask and light blue jeans. He was described as being between 40s and early 50s, with no visible tattoos.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI.
The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a PNC Bank.

PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the man. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO, the Cleveland Division of Police or CrimeStoppers.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Cleveland, OH
Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland FBI requests help in identifying 4 suspects in 9 recent carjackings

(CLEVELAND) The Cleveland Division of the FBI released photos on Monday of four suspects wanted in connection with at least nine recent Northeast Ohio carjackings. Per Cleveland.com, the bureau and six local police departments are working to identify the four men pictured in what appears to be a convenience store. A news release accused them of stealing at least nine cars in the region since April 28, with the publication reporting a surge of eight carjackings between May 12 and Monday.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

US Marshals offers reward for help finding wanted fugitive accused of killing two people sitting in their car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information which would lead to the capture of a wanted fugitive. Donta Dixon is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.