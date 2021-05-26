Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Dick's Sporting Goods stock jumps after earnings beat, outlook raised

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. stock jumped 6.3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported first-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year profit guidance. Net income totaled $361.8 million, or $3.41 per share, after a loss of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.79 blew past the FactSet consensus for $1.19. Sales of $2.919 billion were up from $1.333 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.230 billion. Same-store sales more than doubled, up 115%, with e-commerce up 14%. E-commerce was up 110% for the same period last year. The FactSet same-store sales consensus was for 71.4% growth. Dick's raised its full-year EPS guidance to $7.05 to 7.68, up from previous guidance of $3.81 to $4.55. Adjusted EPS guidance has been raised to $8.00 to 8.70 from $4.40 to $5.20. Sales are forecast to be $10.515 billion to $10.806 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $5.46 and sales of $9.897 billion. Dick's stock has rallied 49.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 11.5% for the period.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Factset#Full Year Earnings#Stock Trading#Per Share Earnings#Outlook#Sporting Goods Inc#Eps#Factset#S P#First Quarter Earnings#Beat Expectations#Profit#Net Income#Retailer#Spx#E Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

H&R Block earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

H&R Block reveals earnings for Q4 on June 15. Analysts on Wall Street expect H&R Block will release earnings per share of $5.06. Go here to follow H&R Block stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. H&R Block will report Q4 earnings on June 15. 8 analysts are forecasting earnings...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from MamaMancinis's earnings report

MamaMancinis will release earnings for the most recent quarter on June 14. Analysts expect MamaMancinis will report earnings per share of $0.000. Go here to follow MamaMancinis stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On June 14, MamaMancinis is presenting latest earnings. Forecasts of 1 analyst expects earnings of $0.000...
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Biogen stock heads for biggest weekly rally in more than 2 decades, UBS analyst targets more gains

Shares of Biogen Inc. dropped 4.1% in afternoon trading Friday, to pull back from a six-year high, but UBS analyst Colin Bristow seems room for further gains to a record close. Even with the pullback, the stock has rocketed 39.0% this week, which would be the biggest weekly gain since it ran up 56.3% during the week ending Dec. 23, 1999, after the Food and Drug Administration approved the biotechnology company's Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. Bristow upgraded Biogen to buy from neutral, saying "like it or not, Aduhelm is going to get used." He raised his stock price target to $463, which is 5.6% above the March 20, 2015 record close of $438.43, from $311. "We acknowledge there has and will continue to be physician/payor pushback but our doc checks indicate patient-led demand is already extremely high, with even bearish clinicians acknowledging there will be significant use (even if not under their own care)," Bristow wrote in a note to clients. The stock has run up 62.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.9%.
RetailZacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Strong 2021 Retail Sales Outlook

Consumers are feeling more optimistic about the economy with a wider reach of vaccination and reopening of the economy. Additionally, huge infrastructure spending package and expanded stimulus are acting as a huge catalyst for consumers to spend higher, resulting in an increase in retail sales. Notably, consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Up on Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat

PLAY - Free Report) reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Moreover, both the metrics improved year over year. The company’s results benefited from reopening of stores. Following the earnings announcement, its shares increased nearly 4% in after-hour trading session on Jun 10.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Signet (SIG) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises FY22 Guidance

SIG - Free Report) went up nearly 14% during the trading session on Jun 10, following robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Markedly, the company’s top and bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved year over year. This was the company’s fourth straight quarter of sales and earnings beat.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Tesla stock holds to weekly advance after 'Plaid' Model S

Tesla Inc. stock fell on Friday after the unveiling of a souped-up version of its Model S sedan late Thursday, but the stock held on to gains around 1.3% for the week. The Model S, a sedan first sold in 2012, has lost ground to Tesla's cheaper sedan, the Model 3, and the newest offering, the compact SUV Model Y. The "Plaid" version of the Model S, which had its interior redesigned and is faster and more expensive, is also a few months late to get to market, and the Thursday event itself was more than one hour late in starting. Tesla and other auto makers have endured months of chip and parts shortages and rising raw-materials costs just as demand for new and used cars has increased. A revamped Model X, Tesla's full-size SUV, is also in the works. Shares of Tesla have lost 14% this year, but advanced 212% in the past 12 months. That contrasts with gains of 13% and 41% for the S&P 500 index in the same period.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Janux Therapeutics stock opens at double the upsized IPO's pricing

Janux Therapeutics Inc. received a bullish reception on its Wall Street debut, as shares of the California-based biotechnology company developing cancer treatments opened at double the upsized initial public offering price before paring some gains. The company raised $193.8 million as it sold 11.4 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $17 a share. That compares with previous expectations for an offering of 9.5 million shares and a pricing of between $15 and $17 a share. The stock's first trade was at $34.00 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern for 64,588 shares, which valued the company at about $1.3 billion. The stock has pulled back some since then, but was still up 43.1% at $24.32 in recent trading. the stock's bullish debut comes on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% while the S&P 500 declined 0.1%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Will Chewy's Stock Rally Continue After Earnings?

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) may have broken resistance. This means the recent uptrend may continue. There was resistance at the $77.50 because it previously been a support level. What was support can become resistance and that’s what happened here. Some investors who paid $77.50 for Chewy regret their...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Orphazyme stock losing half its value premarket, after rocketing fourfold the day before

Shares of Orphazyme A/S plunged 50.2% in active premarket trading Friday, after rocketing fourfold in the previous session, after the Denmark-based biopharmaceutical company said overnight that wasn't aware of any reason for the recent "extreme volatility." Trading volume was already up to 4.1 million shares before Friday's open, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 286,000 shares, according to FactSet On Thursday, the stock had soared as much 1,387% intraday before closing up 301.5% on volume of 7.9 million shares, and was halted a total of 22 times for volatility during the day. "The...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Philip Morris sets new $7 billion stock repurchase program, with plans to start buying after Q2 results

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Friday, after cigarette and tobacco company announced a new $7 billion stock repurchase program. The company said it targets spending $5 billion to $7 billion over the next three years as part of the program, and expects to start buying back start after the second-quarter earnings report, current projected for the second-half of July. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $97.55, the new buyback program could represent about 4.6% of the shares outstanding. The company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 a share, payable July 12 to shareholders of record on Jun 25. At Thursday's stock closing price, the dividend yield was 4.92%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.39%, according to FactSet. "Our announcements today are further testament to our steadfast commitment to generously reward our shareholders as we transform into a smoke-free company," said Chief Executive Jacek Olczak. The stock has rallied 36.9% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has advanced 41.2%.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock tumbles to pace S&P 500 losers after disappointing drug trial data

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. tumbled 13.8% in premarket trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's early decliners, after the biotechnology company released what was seen as disappointing data on its treatment for people with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which can lead to liver and lung disease. The stock was on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since October 2019. The company said late Thursday that the Phase 2 trial of VX-864 mets its primary endpoint, showing a mean increase of 2.2 to 2.3 micromolar fAAT levels across the dose groups compared...
Financial ReportsCNBC

Furniture retailer RH shares rise on earnings beat, raised 2021 outlook

Shares of the high-end furniture retailer RH surged in extended trading Wednesday after the company beat analysts' profit and sales estimates for the fiscal first quarter. RH also hiked its full-year outlook, building on the momentum it's seeing in the luxury home category, and gave a stronger-than-expected sales forecast for the second quarter.
MarketsBenzinga

Understanding Dick's Sporting Goods's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 21, 2021, Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 25, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has a current dividend per share of $0.36, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 10, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.73% at current price levels.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RH Surges On Revising Guidance After Earnings Beat

Investing.com – Shares of RH (NYSE: RH ), also known as Restoration Hardware, rose more than 10% in Thursday’s premarket trading after the home furnishings retailer revised its guidance following a good first quarter. Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman credited its quarterly performance and the revised guidance to “a strong...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Mongodb Trying To Close In On Key Technical Benchmark After Earnings Beat

On Thursday, Mongodb (MDB) got a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 68 to 74. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique rating tracks price movement with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best)...