Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'GTA 5' Will Probably Cost £70 On PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X

By Imogen Mellor
Posted by 
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 18 days ago

We've all had to come to terms with the price hike that's arrived with new games for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but gamers are still asking themselves: what games are worth this new £70/$70 price tag? It's perhaps expected that we'll pay a higher price for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or the return of Fable, but paying £70 for an eight-year-old game? That might be a surprise. But it seems likely that Grand Theft Auto V is going to cost exactly that with its next-gen release.

www.gamingbible.co.uk
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

810
Followers
1K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Strauss Zelnick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gta#Xbox 360#Playstation 5#Xbox Gamers#Role Playing Games#Ratchet#Fable#Grand Theft Auto V#Gta V Later#Rockstar#Take Two Interactive#Xbox Series X S#Role Playing Servers#Clank#Replayability#Love#Ceo Strauss Zelnick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
NBA 2K21
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
News Break
PlayStation
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Wreckfest's Xbox Series X Upgrade Is Out Now, But It'll Cost You

Cast your mind back to March, and you might remember that Xbox Game Pass racer Wreckfest received a totally free 4K, 60FPS upgrade for Xbox Series X, which was exclusive to Xbox consoles. Now, the game has received another next-gen upgrade - this time available on PlayStation 5 in addition...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

HyperX Adds Xbox Series X|S Support To Some Of Their Gear

HyperX has been designing accessories for all three consoles for years now with the potential to update as they go. Keeping in line with that, the company recently revealed that they have added supports for the Xbox Series X to their ChargePlay Duo, giving owners of the charger from the Xbox One the ability to use it on current controllers. The product was tested and approved by Microsoft so that they could guarantee compatibility with the latest Xbox wireless controllers, as the ChargePlay Duo is designed to work with both the new Xbox Series X|S and legacy Xbox One wireless controllers. Which is cool news as they were designed to help charge a controller in under three hours after you've spent tons of time playing. You can read more about it from the company below.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Ghostrunner gets Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 upgrade this September

Publisher 505 Games and developers All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks have announced that cyberpunk action melee game Ghostrunner will be getting an Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 upgrade in September. The upgraded version of the game—whose orginal version launched last October on previous-generation...
Video Gamesillinoisnewstoday.com

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive was created for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but with pitfalls

This week, Western Digital people announced the latest external WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD. This new storage solution has been specially created to work immediately with gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Update: There are two WD_BLACK D30 devices, one called the D30 Game Drive SSD and the other specially branded with the word “Xbox”.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The 10 best Xbox Series X FPS boost games to play

The Xbox Series X is the best place to play Xbox One titles. That's partially because the Xbox Series X doesn't yet have a flagship exclusive to call its own, but mostly because Microsoft has taken backwards compatibility very, very seriously in its latest system. Not only can the Xbox Series X (and Xbox Series S) play just about every Xbox One title; it also employs a program known as "Xbox FPS Boost" to ensure that they run as smoothly as possible.
RetailCNET

Xbox Series X restock: Who will be the next to restock?

The PS5 remains the fastest-selling console in North America, but the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are still flying off digital shelves and playing hard to get. Target had an early Xbox Series restock on Thursday that still had some availability on Saturday. This followed a GameStop restock chock-full of expensive bundles that has since sold out.
Video GamesThe Hill

Enter to win a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and more with this epic giveaway

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. The video game industry is expanding at an amazing pace, and with continued technological innovation, there is no end in sight to this steady progress. That's great news for gamers, of course, but let's face it—the latest products come with large price tags, leaving many of those advancements out of our reach.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD's FidelityFX SuperResolution Coming to Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft is interested in enabling AMD's performance-enhancing FidelityFX SuperResolution technology on its latest Xbox Series X|S consoles. AMD's FidelityFX SuperResolution is a resolution upscaling technology designed to improve performance in games while offering a higher level of quality that's close to high resolutions (e.g., 2560×1440, 3840×2160, etc.). "At Xbox, we...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Xbox Series X games could look even better with this AMD tech

Xbox Series X and S gamers might soon enjoy a boost to their favorite games’ visuals with AMD’s Super Resolution, a feature that’s part of the company’s FidelityFX suite of graphical enhancements. While Super Resolution will be available for use on PC from June 22, it looks like the tech could also make its way to Microsoft’s flagship consoles.
MLBapptrigger.com

Xbox Series X: New game releases for June 2021

After a slow start to the year for Xbox Series X, the system has seen quite a few blockbuster titles released these past few months. From Outriders to MLB The Show 21 to Resident Evil Village to Mass Effect Legendary Edition, we’ve been staying busy on Microsoft’s next-gen console. The...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Responds To Series X's Always-Online Problem

The Xbox Series X|S has a serious DRM problem. In order to comply with the console's DRM policies, the Xbox must be connected to the internet in order to verify that purchases are legit. Understandably, this is a problem for any gamer that wants to, well, play offline (via nicheGamer). While the world may be hyper connected to the internet, even gamers need to unplug sometimes, and the Xbox Series X|S doesn't make that an option. Now, after fans sounded their displeasure, a verified Xbox developer stepped in to try and explain why the Xbox Series X|S has to be online in order to work properly.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Wreckfest native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade is out now

THQ Nordic has announced that the native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release of Wreckfest is available now, both as a full game release and as a paid upgrade from last-gen consoles. The fully native current gen release brings with it support for higher resolutions at a dynamic 4K,...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator Rated For Xbox Series X By The ESRB

The much-anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced last year as having a Summer 2021 release window for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and that version has just been rated by the ERSB. The ERSB is the Entertainment Software Rating Board, and a rating for the game suggests a...