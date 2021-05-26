PGA Tour winner misses short putt to get knocked out of U.S. Open qualifier, promptly snaps putter over his knee
Scott Piercy was hoping to gain entrance to the U.S. Open. He wound up down a putter. The four-time PGA Tour winner was NOT happy with the shortest club in his bag following a couple short misses at a U.S. Open final qualifier in Dallas. According to Firepit Collective's Ryan French, AKA Monday Q Info on Twitter, Piercy missed a great chance to claim the final spot available at Dallas Athletic Club—then he missed another for an alternate spot.www.golfdigest.com