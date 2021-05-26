Artist Alexa Meade on Her Successful Career and the NFT Art Revolution [Podcast]
This week on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast, we talk with artist Alexa Meade. Known for her innovative work where she paints the human body and three-dimensional spaces to create an illusion of a two-dimensional painting, Meade has been a working artist for over a decade. Her work has led her to collaborations with major brands and musicians like Ariana Grande, whom she painted for the God is a Woman music video.mymodernmet.com