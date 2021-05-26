Cancel
Artist Alexa Meade on Her Successful Career and the NFT Art Revolution [Podcast]

Cover picture for the articleThis week on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast, we talk with artist Alexa Meade. Known for her innovative work where she paints the human body and three-dimensional spaces to create an illusion of a two-dimensional painting, Meade has been a working artist for over a decade. Her work has led her to collaborations with major brands and musicians like Ariana Grande, whom she painted for the God is a Woman music video.

