Artist Alexa Meade on Her Successful Career and the NFT Art Revolution [Podcast]

Nigerian soul artist Preyé seeped into our consciousness when we first heard her on a duet with fellow Nigerian act Davina Oriakhi 's "Bang The Drum." Fast forward and now we get to see Preyé in her full form as she shares the visuals for her single "Peace of Mind." The track sees her linking with Texas-based producer Insightful who crafts a mellow, nostalgia-inducing track ripe with moody keys, dreamy strings, and soft snapping drums. Like everyone, the singer was affected by the global pandemic, and being indoors and far away from family can do a number on one's mind. Fortunately for us, she channels her sadness into making this heartfelt and soul-lifting tune that implores listeners to seek their own peace of mind. Preyé's soft vocals are a delight though and she effortlessly carries the song with her low tone sultry style and she also switches it with a bit of melodic rap at certain parts.