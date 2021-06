The global economy is strengthening as it emerges from the deepest global recession since World War II. But its robust rebound in 2021 is expected to be markedly uneven. A sizable share of the high growth projected in the June 2021 Global Economic Prospects reflects stimulus-fueled reopening in advanced economies and strong momentum from late 2020. With the pandemic still spreading in parts of the world and fiscal support possibly on track to be unwound, what happens beyond 2021 is highly uncertain.