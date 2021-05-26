Space Center Houston invites homeschooled students to learn more about space
Space Center Houston is aiming to attract homeschooled students through its Home School Day discount program. Visitors can learn about space science and engineering with innovative activities and special guest speakers and engage in a day full of inspiring STEM activities. Their schedule is as follows:
- March 12 - onsite only
- April 23 - onsite only
- May 28 - onsite only
- June 11 - onsite only
- Aug. 13 - onsite only
- Sept. 3 - onsite only
- Oct. 15 - onsite & virtual
- Nov.12 - onsite only
- Dec. 3 - onsite only
Home School Day begins at 9 a.m. this year, giving attendees an entire hour to explore the center before it opens at 10 a.m. to the general public.
Special educational activities, such as the Pop-Up Science Lab demonstrations, are available. Other interesting activities, from the NASA Tram Tour to a close-up look at the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket are also present.
Besides the myriad of activities, visitors can also see how NASA helps the world control the spread of Covid-19 and join live representations about life at the International Space Station.
Upcoming Home School Day guest speakers include:
- May 28 - Jessica Voss, Systems Engineer for the Orion Program at NASA Johnson Space Center
- June 11 - Candice Palacious, Space Technology Mission Directorate Integrator (STMD) at NASA Johnson Space Center
Home School Day astronaut schedule:
- May 28 - Clay Anderson
- June 11 - Mark Polansky
- Aug. 13 - Mike Foreman
- Sept. 3 - Bill McArthur
- Oct. 15 - Clay Anderson
- Nov. 12 - Clay Anderson
- Dec. 3 - John-David Bartoe
Tickets are available at https://tickets.spacecenter.org/WebStore/LandingPage