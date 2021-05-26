Space Center Houston invites homeschooled students to learn more about space

Mark König/Unsplash

Space Center Houston is aiming to attract homeschooled students through its Home School Day discount program. Visitors can learn about space science and engineering with innovative activities and special guest speakers and engage in a day full of inspiring STEM activities. Their schedule is as follows:

March 12 - onsite only

April 23 - onsite only

May 28 - onsite only

June 11 - onsite only

Aug. 13 - onsite only

Sept. 3 - onsite only

Oct. 15 - onsite & virtual

Nov.12 - onsite only

Dec. 3 - onsite only

Home School Day begins at 9 a.m. this year, giving attendees an entire hour to explore the center before it opens at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Special educational activities, such as the Pop-Up Science Lab demonstrations, are available. Other interesting activities, from the NASA Tram Tour to a close-up look at the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket are also present.

Besides the myriad of activities, visitors can also see how NASA helps the world control the spread of Covid-19 and join live representations about life at the International Space Station.

Upcoming Home School Day guest speakers include:

May 28 - Jessica Voss, Systems Engineer for the Orion Program at NASA Johnson Space Center

June 11 - Candice Palacious, Space Technology Mission Directorate Integrator (STMD) at NASA Johnson Space Center

Home School Day astronaut schedule:

May 28 - Clay Anderson

June 11 - Mark Polansky

Aug. 13 - Mike Foreman

Sept. 3 - Bill McArthur

Oct. 15 - Clay Anderson

Nov. 12 - Clay Anderson

Dec. 3 - John-David Bartoe

Tickets are available at https://tickets.spacecenter.org/WebStore/LandingPage