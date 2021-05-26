newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Space Center Houston invites homeschooled students to learn more about space

Posted by 
Jessica Yang
Jessica Yang
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMRcQ_0aBqG5mQ00
Mark König/Unsplash

Space Center Houston is aiming to attract homeschooled students through its Home School Day discount program. Visitors can learn about space science and engineering with innovative activities and special guest speakers and engage in a day full of inspiring STEM activities. Their schedule is as follows:

  • March 12 - onsite only
  • April 23 - onsite only
  • May 28 - onsite only
  • June 11 - onsite only
  • Aug. 13 - onsite only
  • Sept. 3 - onsite only
  • Oct. 15 - onsite & virtual
  • Nov.12 - onsite only
  • Dec. 3 - onsite only

Home School Day begins at 9 a.m. this year, giving attendees an entire hour to explore the center before it opens at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Special educational activities, such as the Pop-Up Science Lab demonstrations, are available. Other interesting activities, from the NASA Tram Tour to a close-up look at the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket are also present.

Besides the myriad of activities, visitors can also see how NASA helps the world control the spread of Covid-19 and join live representations about life at the International Space Station.

Upcoming Home School Day guest speakers include:

  • May 28 - Jessica Voss, Systems Engineer for the Orion Program at NASA Johnson Space Center
  • June 11 - Candice Palacious, Space Technology Mission Directorate Integrator (STMD) at NASA Johnson Space Center

Home School Day astronaut schedule:

  • May 28 - Clay Anderson
  • June 11 - Mark Polansky
  • Aug. 13 - Mike Foreman
  • Sept. 3 - Bill McArthur
  • Oct. 15 - Clay Anderson
  • Nov. 12 - Clay Anderson
  • Dec. 3 - John-David Bartoe

Tickets are available at https://tickets.spacecenter.org/WebStore/LandingPage

Jessica Yang

Jessica Yang

Houston, TX
5
Followers
23
Post
308
Views
ABOUT

Writer, blogger, gamer.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Center Houston#Space Science#School Activities#Science Center#Unsplash Space Center#The Nasa Tram Tour#The Orion Program#Stmd#Spacex Falcon#Homeschooled Students#Innovative Activities#Stem Activities#Special Guest Speakers#Tickets#Systems Engineer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Industry
Related
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

High school students ride for mental health at Wellness on Wheels event

Rene Gonzalez stood in front of the pack of about 40 cyclists Saturday morning, feet in pedals, ready to lead a 12-mile ride across the East End. Gonzalez created Wellness on Wheels in 2020 to improve student mental health at Milby High School, where he works as student support manager for Communities in Schools, a non-profit that provides students mental health services, dropout prevention and other resources.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Cy-Fair school notebook: 'Backpacks of Love' help students succeed

Cy-Fair ISD’s Families in Transition program — a program providing support and services to students identified as homeless — carried out a new initiative this spring called Backpacks of Love. “The Backpacks of Love project was designed to ensure that students in grades 3-12 were equipped with tools that enabled...