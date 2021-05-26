Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

8 steps to starting a cybersecurity virtuous cycle

By Andrea Bonime-Blanc
World Economic Forum
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the face of an unprecedented and exponentially growing global cyberthreat matrix, there must be a call to arms to all businesses – big, medium and small – to build cyber-organizational resilience. According to Verizon, 86% of all cyber breaches are financially motivated. The World Economic Forum has estimated revenues...

www.weforum.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Executive Compensation#Business Strategy#Global Strategy#Financial Innovation#Strategic Initiatives#Business Innovation#The World Economic Forum#This World Economic Forum#Isa#Pwc#Collaborate#Cybersecurity Leaders#Building Cyber Resilience#Cyber Risks#Cyber Innovation Ethos#Cyber Policy#Cyber Insurance#Potential Cyber Damage#Organizational Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
Related
Marketscoingeek.com

World Economic Forum publishes policy papers for DeFi regulation

The World Economic Forum has published a policy toolkit for decentralized finance, in a bid to help shape regulation of digital asset marketplaces between different countries. The WEF policy toolkit coincides with growing interest in regulated decentralized finance worldwide, and presents guidance for regulators to help formulate effective legislative responses.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cyber Resilience and Its Importance for Your Business | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Computer Security Resource Center defines cyber resiliency as the ability to anticipate, withstand, recover from and adapt to adverse conditions, stresses, attacks or compromises on systems that use or are enabled by cyber resources. Given today’s increasingly evolving threat landscape, cyber resilience has become an important factor in determining the...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Steps and Tools — Redmondmag.com | #cybersecurity | #conferences

Password attacks are one of the most common reasons for data breaches even in 2021. The best way to get ahead of cybercriminals is to think like them. In this webinar, we’ll show you how. Join us to:. Learn about four cyberattacks that thrive on poor password practices. Get an...
Economydnyuz.com

How stakeholder capitalism and AI ethics go hand in hand

At a 2020 meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Salesforce founder Marc Benioff declared that “capitalism as we have known it is dead.” In its place now is stakeholder capitalism, a form of capitalism that has been spearheaded by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, over the past 50 years. As Benioff put it, stakeholder capitalism is “a more fair, a more just, a more equitable, a more sustainable way of doing business that values all stakeholders, as well as all shareholders.”
Computer Sciencenationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Workforce Shortage in Cybersecurity Is a Myth | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

What we really have is an automation-in-the-wrong-place problem. You hear it at every conference and in the halls of every university computer science program. It’s mentioned in every sales pitch for cybersecurity tools and outsourcing services: There simply aren’t enough qualified cybersecurity professionals. The problem is that this statement assumes...
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

The Circulars Accelerator – Innovation Showcase 2021

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. As the debut year of The Circulars Accelerator draws to a close, join us to celebrate the trailblazers of Cohort ‘21, whose innovations were surfaced through UpLink. This celebratory moment will showcase the inspiring innovators as they reflect on their journey, the scaling up and the impact achieved, and what’s next for circular solutions.
Politicsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Reimagining Access to Services with Government-to-Citizen Identity | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

If government, education, non-profit, health care and other public-sector organizations hadn’t embraced the digital revolution before, they certainly have now. There’s some fantastic reporting out there about how the global pandemic has catalyzed digital transformation in the public sector on a massive scale. Seemingly overnight, the public sector has embraced the cloud as a way to spin up innovative services quickly and safely.
Technologyehrintelligence.com

Leveraging AI and Digital Technologies to Establish Compassionate-Cognitive Contact Center in Healthcare

88% of global pharmaceutical companies and CROs are investing in remote trial monitoring solutions. But virtual trials come with complex costs, quality and operational requirements. To meet them, clinical research organizations need to adopt new-age digital technologies. Digital contact center transformation is the pivot to fast-track virtual clinical trials and...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital Forensics Market (2020 To 2026) - Featuring IBM, FireEye And Cisco Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Forensics Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital forensics market is growing at a CAGR of nearly 13.0% during the forecast period. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market include the rising incidences of cybercrime and the extensive usage of IoT devices. Digital forensics is used in criminal investigations and private investigations. It is used to secure evidence and provide it to the court for decision making. It is useful in civil cases as it is useful in electronic discovery. Digital forensics is very useful against cyberattack and other cyber crimes as it can track down cybercriminals across the globe. It is useful for storing evidence for any cases or investigation.Digital forensics is extremely useful to organizations as it can recover the data when the organization's computer networks have been compromised. Increasing demand for cloud computing forensic and data security pushing the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals is one of the major causes of restraining market growth. Digital Forensics is modern technology and it may not be cost-effective for small enterprises that is acting as a restraining factor for the market. Segmental OutlookThe market is segmented based on type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into computer forensics, mobile device forensics, network forensics, and others. Further, based on the end-user segment, the market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and law enforcement agencies, healthcare and life science, defense and aerospace, IT and telecommunication, and others. Global Digital Forensics Market Share by End-User, 2020 (%)Based on end-user, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and law enforcement agencies, healthcare and life science, defense and aerospace, IT and Telecommunication. In 2020, BFSI held the largest share in the market as it is highly vulnerable to spear-phishing and ransomware attacks that are rising drastically in the industry. The increasing use of smartphones for banking purposes, such as payment, money transfers and so on has significantly increased the risk of targeting this device by cyber attackers. Digital forensics examination of smartphones may be essential in investigations to identify data breach or theft and providing the origin and scope of the threat. Apart from this, financial institutions can use digital forensics techniques to assess the security of their mobile banking applications that enables to protect customer's device against cyber-attacks. Regional OutlookThe market is further analyzed based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the market owing to the well-developed information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and rising number of cyber-attacks in the region. A rapid increase in cyber-attacks has been observed over a few years. This growth is majorly attributed owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services in the region, as cloud computing platforms are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks and data leakages.This, in turn, is contributing to the demand for digital forensics to collects, processes, preserves, analyzes, and show computer-related evidence for counterintelligence, fraud, network vulnerability mitigation, criminal, or law enforcement investigations. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of cloud computing and internet penetration has resulted in the growth of cybercrimes and digital crimes in the region. This, in turn, is expected to offer an opportunity for market growth. Market Players OutlookKey players operating in the market include IBM Corp., Fire Eye Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Systemation AB, and Secure works Inc. To survive in the market, the market players are using different marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launch, and geographical expansion, and so on. For instance, in December 2020, Exterro acquired Access Data, a digital forensics provider. This acquisition augments the vision of Exterro to empower customers to manage their risk and compliance (GRC), legal governance obligations while keeping and ensuring the extreme levels of data integrity defensibly and proactively. By combining forces with Access Data, Exterro can provide companies, government agencies, law enforcement, law firms and legal service providers with the only solution available to address all legal GRC and digital investigation requirements in one integrated platform. The Report Covers.
HealthNBC San Diego

As Covid Deepens Inequality, Questions Rise on Whether Technology Can Narrow the Gap

As a leading hub for cutting edge technology and innovation, Asia faces the same debate: Can technology work for all?. Developing economies are more vulnerable to the inequities of access that exist within technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) said Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of AI and machine learning, at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Technologyaithority.com

Key Steps in Managing and Reporting a Cybersecurity Incident

Cybersecurity incident management is one of the most critical aspects of IT Networking and Security operations. Early detection of any cybersecurity incident involves the prevention of unauthorized access to, and use of, IT machines, software, and applications. According to Gartner, the global Information Security (InfoSec) market is slated to reach $170.4 billion USD by 2022. Of these, Government, Retail, IT, Manufacturing, and Banking would be the biggest markets for the InfoSec management industry. The growth of IoTs and remote working culture are putting immense pressure on the existing InfoSec frameworks. Therefore, every organization must play a synergistic role with InfoSec providers in identifying, reporting, and preventing cybersecurity incidents at all levels of business operation.
Softwareautomationworld.com

Bridging the IT-OT Gap Is the First Step to Combating Cybersecurity Threats

Attacks on operational technology (OT) in manufacturing continue to increase, most recently with the ransomware attack on JBS, which had to shut down production in nine beef plants. Many companies are rightfully looking at what preventative measures can be put into place. The modern IT-OT Assessment can be an effective change management program to address vulnerabilities; however, one of the biggest challenges to getting started with change management is getting corporate IT and the shop floor (OT) to work together. This is truly a very big issue without having the Change Management Plan/Program in place—and based on a data-driven, methodical approach—there is really no way for an operation like JBS (or any company) to know how to recover from an attack in a timely, efficient, and trusted manner.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

RSA Conference 2020 APJ Reaches Global Audience with Virtual Learning Experience, Featuring Insights on the Next Steps for Cybersecurity with Leading Experts | #cybersecurity | #conferences

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, announced the conclusion of its 8th regional event which was reimagined and hosted as a virtual learning experience due to public health and safety concerns. Participants gathered online for the 3-day Conference to explore the latest cybersecurity threats and trends through expert-led keynotes, track sessions and interactive programs.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

How to Solve the Cybersecurity Skills Gap | #cybersecurity | #conferences

Understanding how to bridge the talent gap in the cybersecurity industry requires thinking beyond traditional approaches to recruiting. While there’s been progress, there is still room for organizations to evolve, which will require not only changing the way they think about hiring but the way hiring managers communicate with human resources. Yet many organizations continue to struggle with finding and retaining the talent they need, partly because their cybersecurity staffing needs have burgeoned so quickly. Where once there was a single cybersecurity career, there are now more than 900 different cyber career profiles, according to CareerOneStop.
Marketscomstocksmag.com

Three Steps to Kick-Start Startup Investment

This story is part of our June 2021 issue. To subscribe, click here. In the early stages of a startup’s life cycle, founders often consider several opportunities for outside investment. Why wouldn’t they? While each company’s needs are different — including its target market, existing and future competitors, opportunity to scale, and actual need for capital infusion and advisory support — there is little question that the right investment opportunity can make all the difference in company growth, market dominance and profitability.