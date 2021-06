We get asked all the time what we think the next “trend” in the car scene might be, but what most people don’t seem to want to accept is that stance is here to stay. Heck, the week we started StanceNation back in March of 2010 there were already a ton of people commenting about how they “can’t wait for this trend to be over”, yet here we are 10+ years later. Funny enough, stance has been around for decades, it just never had an official name, nor was it as mainstream as it is nowadays. With that said, the definition of stance has evolved over the years and will continue to do so in the future. Not only here in the states, but worldwide. Shota Imoto out of Hokkaido, Japan wanted to put his own twist to a Porsche 997 and today we’ll be showing you more of his car, which we feel perfectly embodies the evolution of stance.