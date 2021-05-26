Despite Wake’s efforts, still ‘not enough’ Black, Hispanic students in gifted program

Wake County is still only adding a small number of Black and Hispanic students to its academically gifted program, despite changes designed to make the program more diverse. The Wake County school system switched from relying on test scores to a portfolio approach that looked at multiple sources of data for identifying third-grade students for academically gifted services. But data presented this week showed Black students only made up 6.4% of the newly identified gifted students and Hispanic students only accounted for 6.7% — both well below their respective shares of the district’s total enrollment.