By spring 2016, a lot of people had gotten more than their fill of advertisements for MyPillow, particularly on Fox News. “[W]hen does MyPillow’s ad agreement expire?” one person tweeted at the network that March. “I’ve started changing it to CNN every time it comes on to revolt.” Someone else estimated that they’d seen the ad more than 4,000 times on the network — probably a bit of hyperbole but not necessarily.