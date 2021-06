Larry Aycock went for a sunset ride on his motorcycle one Friday night and never returned home. His wife Kathy called every hospital in the area only to find that he was was involved in a serious accident near their home and was in the ICU...he fought and clung to life all weekend long but then Sunday night, things took a turn for the worse...the unthinkable and devastating decision came for his family to take him off life support. This was not the only devastating decision that Kathy had to make that weekend as he suffered many serious complications during his hospital course.