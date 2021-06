Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is off to an absolutely iconic start—mostly due to some of the more unhinged contestants. And yes, I'm talking about the dude who arrived dressed as a cat, not to mention Landon, aka "Sunshine," a proud and loyal Belieber, and lover of Christmas lights, bless. But there were also some great choices who ~spoilers indicate~ make it far in Katie's season—including 26-year-old Andrew Spencer, who made a pretty good first impression on Katie thanks to his A+ British accent straight out of Bridgerton. Trust: Andrew is going to be one to watch this season, so we should probably find out literally everything about him, yes? Yes!