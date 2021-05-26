Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurinburg, NC

Bridge-at-the-Village making changes

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
The Laurinburg Exchange
The Laurinburg Exchange
 18 days ago

LAURINBURG — Bridge-at-the-Village exited the pandemic in April with a change of time from playing in the evening to playing in the afternoon. In May, the club games once again became part of The Common Game, thus allowing players to compete against others in clubs across the country.

The time change to the afternoon increased the number of clubs involved so that now our local players are in competition with as many as over 430 pairs in 120-plus clubs, stretching from Florida to California, and even to Toronto, Canada. Occasionally one or more of our local pairs will score well enough to be noted in The Common Game results. When this happens, it is now planned to include this information in the weekly Bridge-at-the-Village Club results.

The Common Game divides its clubs between those with fewer than five members having 300 or more master points and those having more expert players, with the results from each being reported separately. The former clubs are referred to as “the 299er’s” and Bridge-at-the-Village, as a relatively new club with many novice players, plays in this group.

In addition, the results are reported to reflect the two different player movements, those where all pairs except the one stationary pair move between both North/South and East/West positions and those where all North/South pairs remain stationary, with only the East/West pairs moving. The Common Game hosts three games a day 24/7, morning, afternoon, and evening, reporting the top 50 scorers for each movement almost immediately after the conclusion of every game.

Lofty placement

In the game played this past Monday, two of our local pairs placed in the top 10% of their respective movements.

The pair of Ann Buie and Joanne Martin placed 11th out of 204 pairs playing in the 50 clubs using the Howell Movement with pairs moving between North/South and East/West.

In the same game, the pair of Mac and Jacque Doubles, the single stationary North/South pair, placed 18th out of the 435 pairs playing North/South in the 118 clubs using the Mitchell Movement with only the East/West pairs moving and the North/South pairs remaining stationary.

In the future, when local pairs score well in The Common Game, their results will be included in the weekly results report.

Currently, play at Bridge-at-the-Village is restricted to residents of Scotia Village because of continuing concern about the COVID pandemic, but the end of this restriction is anticipated in the near future, at which point the public will once again be welcomed to play.

The Laurinburg Exchange

The Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg, NC
941
Followers
54
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Laurinburg Exchange

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Laurinburg, NC
State
Florida State
Laurinburg, NC
Sports
Laurinburg, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Howell Movement#The Mitchell Movement#Covid#April#120 Plus Clubs#Pairs#Lofty Placement#Scotia Village#North South#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingrecordargusnews.com

Bridge

For a bridge player, thinking along lines of excellence is obviously important. If you don’t think of the right bid or play, you will not make it. In today’s deal, South was in three no-trump. How should he have planned the play after West led a low diamond? South saw eight top tricks: one spade, four diamonds (given the lead) […]
Iowa Statesuperhits106.com

Iowa Lottery Making Changes

The Iowa Lottery plans to make the appointments required to pick up prizes as a precaution during the pandemic a permanent requirement. Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says they’ve been evaluating things as restrictions are removed and will stay with the appointments. She says the appointment process has proven to be popular as it lets winners know a specific time to come in and claim a prize – and it helps the lottery in its planning. To make a prize-claim appointment, you should call the lottery office where you want to claim your prize to schedule a time.
PoliticsGolf.com

A new bridge? A new pro shop? Photos show Augusta National changes

Augusta National, just under two months since this year’s Masters, appears to be already preparing for next year’s. In overhead photos recently shared by the Eureka Earth Twitter account (and first reported by Geoff Shackelford), work is being done on the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 15th hole, and the green on the 440-yard par-4 17th hole. Also, the Augusta National members pro shop — which is located near the 1st hole, but is off limits to Masters patrons — appears to have been demolished.
Video Gamesitch.io

500+ DLs and plans for the game

It's been 69 days (nice) since Appetité Amor was first published and everyone at the team is happy to see all the downloads and comments so far. So now it's only appropriate to share some plans we still have with this project. Expanding the lore, story and of course, the...