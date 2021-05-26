Bridge-at-the-Village making changes

LAURINBURG — Bridge-at-the-Village exited the pandemic in April with a change of time from playing in the evening to playing in the afternoon. In May, the club games once again became part of The Common Game, thus allowing players to compete against others in clubs across the country.

The time change to the afternoon increased the number of clubs involved so that now our local players are in competition with as many as over 430 pairs in 120-plus clubs, stretching from Florida to California, and even to Toronto, Canada. Occasionally one or more of our local pairs will score well enough to be noted in The Common Game results. When this happens, it is now planned to include this information in the weekly Bridge-at-the-Village Club results.

The Common Game divides its clubs between those with fewer than five members having 300 or more master points and those having more expert players, with the results from each being reported separately. The former clubs are referred to as “the 299er’s” and Bridge-at-the-Village, as a relatively new club with many novice players, plays in this group.

In addition, the results are reported to reflect the two different player movements, those where all pairs except the one stationary pair move between both North/South and East/West positions and those where all North/South pairs remain stationary, with only the East/West pairs moving. The Common Game hosts three games a day 24/7, morning, afternoon, and evening, reporting the top 50 scorers for each movement almost immediately after the conclusion of every game.

Lofty placement

In the game played this past Monday, two of our local pairs placed in the top 10% of their respective movements.

The pair of Ann Buie and Joanne Martin placed 11th out of 204 pairs playing in the 50 clubs using the Howell Movement with pairs moving between North/South and East/West.

In the same game, the pair of Mac and Jacque Doubles, the single stationary North/South pair, placed 18th out of the 435 pairs playing North/South in the 118 clubs using the Mitchell Movement with only the East/West pairs moving and the North/South pairs remaining stationary.

In the future, when local pairs score well in The Common Game, their results will be included in the weekly results report.

Currently, play at Bridge-at-the-Village is restricted to residents of Scotia Village because of continuing concern about the COVID pandemic, but the end of this restriction is anticipated in the near future, at which point the public will once again be welcomed to play.