Oliver Solberg forced to withdraw from Rally Sardegna

By Tom Howard
Motorsport.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 19-year-old was gearing up for his second top flight World Rally Championship outing with Hyundai at the Italian event. However having been in contact with his father, Oliver will be required to remain in quarantine in a hotel in Porto for 14 days as per regulations. The FIA’s Appendix...

www.motorsport.com
