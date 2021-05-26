Integrating Data to Find Links Between Environment and Health

To view just the slides from this presentation, click HERE>>. Because every organization produces and propagates data as part of their day-to-day operations, data trends are becoming more and more important in the mainstream business world’s consciousness. For many organizations in various industries, though, comprehension of this development begins and ends with buzzwords: “big data,” “NoSQL,” “data scientist,” and so on. Few realize that any and all solutions to their business problems, regardless of platform or relevant technology, rely to a critical extent on the data model supporting them. As such, Data Modeling is not an optional task for an organization’s data effort, but rather a vital activity that facilitates the solutions driving your business. Since quality engineering/architecture work products do not happen accidentally, the more your organization depends on automation, the more important the data models driving the engineering and architecture activities of your organization become. This webinar illustrates Data Modeling as a key activity upon which so much technology depends.