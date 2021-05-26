Integrating Data to Find Links Between Environment and Health
Since early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the widely adopted policies it has motivated, such as quarantining, lockdowns, and social distancing, have dramatically changed human behaviors and activities around the world and across many sectors, from transportation and shipping to manufacturing, education, and recreation. These behavioral changes have, in turn, affected Earth’s environment, alleviating air and water pollution in some places, for example.eos.org