Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Integrating Data to Find Links Between Environment and Health

By Zhong Liu
Eos
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the widely adopted policies it has motivated, such as quarantining, lockdowns, and social distancing, have dramatically changed human behaviors and activities around the world and across many sectors, from transportation and shipping to manufacturing, education, and recreation. These behavioral changes have, in turn, affected Earth’s environment, alleviating air and water pollution in some places, for example.

eos.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Visualization#Data Storage#Environmental Data#Data Integration#Health Systems#Data Access#Social Data#The European Space Agency#Cdc#Noaa#Google Earth Engine#Health Data Types#Public Health Databases#Data Providers#Complex Data Structures#Clinical Data#Cloud Based Data Services#Data Interoperability#Multidisciplinary Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NASA
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPhys.org

Establishing a link between air pollution and dementia

More people around the world are falling ill and dying from dementia than they used to. Between 2000 and 2019, the rate of dementia increased by 86%, while deaths from the cognitive disorder more than doubled. Longer life spans and aging populations in much of the world are partly to blame. However, evidence suggests that lifestyle and environmental causes may also play a role, namely, air pollution, excessive alcohol consumption, and traumatic brain injury.
HealthEurekAlert

New study explores link between economic shock and physical inactivity

(Carlisle, Pa.) -- A new study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine finds critical links between job loss and physical inactivity in young adults during the U.S. Great Recession of 2008-09 that can be crucial to understanding the role of adverse economic shocks on physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first study to examine how job losses during the Great Recession affected the physical activity of young adults in the United States.
Worldfoxwilmington.com

Israel finds possible link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, myocarditis

Israel’s Health Ministry has announced a possible association between Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and heart inflammation among men aged 16 to 30. Three teams of experts investigated the potential link to cases of myocarditis and submitted findings to the Ministry. Results involved 275 reported cases of myocarditis from December to May, 148 of which occurred around the time of vaccination. Some 27 cases cropped up after the initial dose against a backdrop of 5.4 million vaccinated individuals, while 121 cases occurred around administration of the second dose.
EnvironmentNBC Miami

The Link Between Pollution and the Number of Hurricanes That Form

We know that climate change is making hurricanes wetter and stronger and making them intensify faster while moving more slowly. But what about the relationship between climate change and the number of storms each season?. For years, scientists have believed that hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean oscillates naturally between...
Public HealthEurekAlert

New research shows link between politics, boredom and breaking public-health rules

People who are more prone to boredom and who are socially conservative are more likely to break public-health rules, according to new psychology research. While previous research demonstrated a connection between being highly prone to boredom and breaking social-distancing rules, this study demonstrated the association was more prominent as participants' social conservatism increased.
ScienceScience Daily

Institutional environments trap disabled geoscientists between a rock and a workplace

Inaccessible workplaces, normative departmental cultures and 'ableist' academic systems have all contributed to the continued underrepresentation and exclusion of disabled researchers in the Geosciences, according to an article published today (Thursday 8 June) in Nature Geosciences. The article argues that changes to both working spaces and attitudes are urgently needed...
Environmenthcplive.com

Discussing Links Between Climate Change and Community Health

An expert discussion on categorizing climate change and the impact it will have on health in communities across the globe. In April, the American Lung Association released their 2021 State of the Air Report, a national data resource on air pollutants and pollution levels across the United States. The most...
Real Estatenlihc.org

Housing is Health: New Research Finds Relationship between Inclusionary Zoning and Population Health

A new study reports that positive population health outcomes are associated with inclusionary zoning (IZ) policies. The study finds that cities with IZ policies have a lower percentage of people physically and mentally distressed, compared to non-IZ cities. Cities with IZ policies had lower levels of unemployment and poverty as well. Additionally, IZ cities, geographically concentrated on the East Coast and West Coast, generally have more diverse populations.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Study finds a link between chronotype and shift worker's sleep

Getting enough sleep can be a real challenge for shift workers affecting their overall health. But what role does being an early bird or night owl play in getting good rest? Researchers from McGill University find a link between chronotype and amount of sleep shift workers can get with their irregular schedules.
Healthhawaii.gov

DOH NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI’I DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH VACCINATION DATA CONFIRMS DISPARITIES, SHOWS LINK BETWEEN VACCINATION AND MENTAL HEALTH

HONOLULU – A recent Hawai‘i Department of Health-commissioned survey has confirmed the need to make vaccinations more accessible for those who face health and social disparities, and that getting vaccinated can contribute to a person’s overall sense of mental well-being. The survey was conducted among 445 adult Hawai‘i full-time residents...
HealthScience Daily

A link between childhood stress and early molars

Early in her career neuroscientist Allyson Mackey began thinking about molars. As a researcher who studies brain development, she wanted to know whether when these teeth arrived might indicate early maturation in children. "I've long been concerned that if kids grow up too fast, their brains will mature too fast...
Healthcihr-irsc.gc.ca

Manitoba Network Environment for Indigenous Health Research

Kishaadigeh is a NEIHR that offers support to Indigenous Peoples in Manitoba through ethical partnerships with five organizations. Dr. Jaime Cidro, Associate Vice President for Research and Innovation, University of Winnipeg. With the largest CIHR grant ever given to the University of Winnipeg, Dr. Jaime Cidro developed Kishaadigeh (which in...
Mental Healthhcplive.com

Researchers Explore Link Between Depression, Renal Dysfunction

Baseline eGFR and increasing age were good predictors of eGFR. While it warrants future studies, thus far there is no connection between treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD) and improving renal function. A team, led by Melissa Claros-Erazo, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, Identified whether...
Googledataversity.net

DataEd Webinar: Why Data Modeling Is Fundamental

To view just the slides from this presentation, click HERE>>. Because every organization produces and propagates data as part of their day-to-day operations, data trends are becoming more and more important in the mainstream business world’s consciousness. For many organizations in various industries, though, comprehension of this development begins and ends with buzzwords: “big data,” “NoSQL,” “data scientist,” and so on. Few realize that any and all solutions to their business problems, regardless of platform or relevant technology, rely to a critical extent on the data model supporting them. As such, Data Modeling is not an optional task for an organization’s data effort, but rather a vital activity that facilitates the solutions driving your business. Since quality engineering/architecture work products do not happen accidentally, the more your organization depends on automation, the more important the data models driving the engineering and architecture activities of your organization become. This webinar illustrates Data Modeling as a key activity upon which so much technology depends.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Dataiku Introduces Integration With Snowflake to Enable Support for Advanced Data Functions

Dataiku, the world’s most advanced Enterprise AI platform, announced an integration with Snowflake’s Snowpark and Java user defined functions (UDFs), a new developer experience for Snowflake, following the announcement of both at Snowflake Summit. By adding support for Java user defined functions (UDFs) now supported by Snowflake, Dataiku continues to lead in push down computation; with Snowpark, Snowflake and Dataiku will enable data engineers, data scientists, and developers who prefer other languages to take advantage of Snowflake’s powerful platform capabilities and the benefits of Snowflake’s Data Cloud.
Technologymartechseries.com

QueryPie, The Data Governance Platform, Becomes Okta Integration Network Partner In Korea

QueryPie, the data governance platform, now has verified integration with Okta and is available through the Okta Integration Network (OIN), for the first time in Korea. By enabling technical partnerships in addition to its affiliation with Okta’s OIN Network, QueryPie intends to highlight more successful customer use cases in the future. QueryPie is a member of Born2Global Centre.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

ICEYE Approved as Full ESA Earthnet Third Party Mission – The Programme Opens Access to ICEYE SAR Data for Researchers and Developers

ICEYE radar satellite data is now fully integrated into The ESA Third Party Missions (TPM) programme, which allows for sponsored SAR (synthetic-aperture radar) data access to researchers and Earth Observation (EO) application developers. HELSINKI, Finland, June 10, 2021 (ICEYE PR) – ICEYE, Finnish New Space and global leader in persistent...
Mental Healthbitchute.com

Integration

There are lessons to be learned almost everywhere these days. And we must learn them and integrate them into our lives. Enough of us must do this before humanity can move forward. Released 31-05-2021. Thanks for watching!. I am an author, filmmaker,…
Virginia Statefederalnewsnetwork.com

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

As the Veterans Affairs Department moves closer to completing its 12-week review of its electronic health record initiative that Secretary Denis McDonough initiated in March, it’s clear data will drive the path forward. At same time, data isn’t just the underlying influencer, it’s also one of the eight review tracks....