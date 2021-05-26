Cancel
Milwaukee Brewers deal Billy McKinney to the New York Mets for teenage lefty Pedro Quintana

By Kyle Lesniewski
brewcrewball.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly McKinney’s time in DFA limbo, and with the Milwaukee Brewers, has come to an end. Last night the club announced that McKinney had been dealt to the New York Mets in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Pedro Quintana, who has yet to pitch a game professionally. McKinney was a...

