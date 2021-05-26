Subimal Ghosh Receives 2020 Devendra Lal Memorial Medal
Professor Subimal Ghosh has made profound contributions in the area of understanding land-atmosphere interaction in the complex South Asian summer monsoon system and the study of meteorological extremes. His work has established that 20%–25% of the moisture contributing to precipitation in India during the end of the summer monsoon has a terrestrial origin. Further, he showed that contributions from land influence interannual and intraseasonal variability of the summer monsoon, as well as increase widespread extremes over central India. He has also contributed to extremes in urban environments by showing the role of urban morphology and urban structure in generating eddies that result in instabilities with intensification of extremes in urban pockets and increase in spatial variability.eos.org