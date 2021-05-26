Subimal Ghosh Receives 2020 Devendra Lal Memorial Medal

The Indian entertainment scene is in bountiful bloom right now, not just because it is producing stellar content by the bushels, but also because it is adding many laurels to its cap on its way. For two years in a row, our web series are earning nominations at the International Emmys and winning too. And now, the British Academy Of Film and Television Arts, more commonly known by its abbreviation, BAFTA, is all set to launch its inaugural BAFTA Breakthrough Talent India initiative, which has admitted a bunch of talented Indian newcomers, who are performers, filmmakers and technical artists, to its participants list for the year. Four of the 10 selected participants are women, and include names like A Suitable Boy actor Tanya Maniktala, National Award wining actor Palomi Ghosh and National Award winning filmmaker and writer Renu Savant, amongst others!