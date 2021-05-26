How Anthropogenic Drought Plays Out

Drought can be defined from different perspectives. Most people think of meteorological drought, which is broadly defined as a deficit in precipitation over a long period of time (from months to years). However, there is also anthropogenic drought where human activities rather than natural factors cause or intensify droughts and their impacts. A recent article published in Reviews of Geophysics focuses on anthropogenic drought, exploring how it can be defined and incorporated into models. Here, the lead author explains the concept of anthropogenic drought and suggest how scientists can contribute to drought analysis, planning and mitigation in the future.