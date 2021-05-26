Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How Anthropogenic Drought Plays Out

By Amir AghaKouchak
Eos
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrought can be defined from different perspectives. Most people think of meteorological drought, which is broadly defined as a deficit in precipitation over a long period of time (from months to years). However, there is also anthropogenic drought where human activities rather than natural factors cause or intensify droughts and their impacts. A recent article published in Reviews of Geophysics focuses on anthropogenic drought, exploring how it can be defined and incorporated into models. Here, the lead author explains the concept of anthropogenic drought and suggest how scientists can contribute to drought analysis, planning and mitigation in the future.

eos.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Research#Surface Water#Climate Variability#Drought Conditions#Climate Change#California Drought#Extreme Temperatures#Reviews Of Geophysics#Spi#European#Anthropogenic Droughts#Drought Analysis#Understanding Drought#Drought Indicators#Meteorological Drought#Climatic Variability#Extreme Droughts#Precipitation Patterns#Precipitation Conditions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Water System
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
Environmentcoyotegulch.blog

Large contribution from anthropogenic #warming to an emerging North American #megadrought — Science Magazine

Severe and persistent 21st-century drought in southwestern North America (SWNA) motivates comparisons to medieval megadroughts and questions about the role of anthropogenic climate change. We use hydrological modeling and new 1200-year tree-ring reconstructions of summer soil moisture to demonstrate that the 2000–2018 SWNA drought was the second driest 19-year period since 800 CE, exceeded only by a late-1500s megadrought. The megadrought-like trajectory of 2000–2018 soil moisture was driven by natural variability superimposed on drying due to anthropogenic warming. Anthropogenic trends in temperature, relative humidity, and precipitation estimated from 31 climate models account for 46% (model interquartiles of 34 to 103%) of the 2000–2018 drought severity, pushing an otherwise moderate drought onto a trajectory comparable to the worst SWNA megadroughts since 800 CE.
EnvironmentKQED

How Capturing Floodwaters Can Reduce Flooding and Combat Drought

Farmers toil at the mercy of nature’s whims, which can prove particularly vexing in California. Even before climate change, bouncing between drought and deluge was routine in the Central Valley, the state’s richest farming region. Humans have amplified these natural cycles by pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, studies show, creating a future filled with what scientists recently dubbed “whiplash events.”
AnimalsRepublic

Drought conditions negatively affect duck breeding

Waterfowl numbers are going to dip due to a lack of water. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department recently released the findings of their 74th Annual breeding duck survey, and the results are not good. They found the number of breeding ducks below average. They blame it on the drought.
EnvironmentNBC News

Drought is here to stay in the Western U.S. How will states adapt?

Water is increasingly scarce in the Western U.S. — where 72 percent of the region is in "severe" drought, 26 percent is in exceptional drought, and populations are booming. Insufficient monsoon rains last summer and low snowpacks over the winter left states like Arizona, Utah and Nevada without the typical amount of water they need, and forecasts for the rainy summer season don't show promise.
California StateQuad-Cities Times

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

The Golden State produces a third of the nation's fruit and vegetables which are vital countrywide. However, this year, drought has brought California's farming industry to its knees. California Farmers Union Vice President George Davis, who runs his own farm in Sonoma County, has experienced first-hand the devastating toll drought can take. Source by: Stringr.
Wildlifeearth.com

How do plants handle competition during extreme drought?

In a new study from the University of Freiburg, researchers have been investigating how plants cope with extreme drought that coincides additional stress, including competition with invasive species. The research is shedding new light on how entire ecosystems will respond to climate change. “Interaction effects of different stressors, such as...
Environmentagfax.com

Drought Monitor Weekly: Warm, Dry Out West, Cool, Wet Down South

Warm and dry conditions dominated the West while the southern Plains and South recorded the most precipitation for the week as well as cooler than normal temperatures. Temperatures were 3-6 degrees below normal over much of the southern Plains, and into the lower Mississippi Valley. Warmer than normal temperatures dominated from California to the Dakotas with departures of 9-12 degrees above normal and even higher in the northern Plains.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

‘Truly an emergency’: how drought returned to California – and what lies ahead

The state is facing another drought just two years after the last one ended. Here’s what you need to know. Just two years after California celebrated the end of its last devastating drought, the state is facing another one. Snowpack has dwindled to nearly nothing, the state’s 1,500 reservoirs are at only 50% of their average levels, and federal and local agencies have begun to issue water restrictions.
EnvironmentPhys.org

How regional climate variability affects animals in North American drylands

As the visual evidence of climate change continues to shine a glaring light on a huge problem around the globe, scientists studying at several National Science Foundation (NSF) Long Term Ecological Research (LTER) sites are tackling the issue in part by examining long-term changes in the diversity and abundance of small mammals to understand their vulnerabilities to climate change.
EnvironmentJSTOR Daily

How Tree Ring Records Can Help Predict Droughts

Drought has become an inevitable part of the summer in many areas across the country. First comes water stress, then come the consequences: crop losses, drinking water shortages, and fire. Coupled with climate change, preparing for and responding to drought has become even more essential. Most often, city planners and...
California Statekalw.org

How California Is Preparing For This Year's Extreme Drought

As California emerges out of nearly a year-and-a half of a global pandemic, we are entering into another crisis: drought. Nearly three quarters of the state is in extreme drought. The snow-pack is almost gone and some local counties have started imposing mandatory water restrictions. If this sounds familiar, it’s...
Douglas County, COcoyotegulch.blog

2021 Drought Monitor: How Dry Is It In Douglas County? — MSN

For the week ending June 1, 30 U.S. states were experiencing drought conditions described as moderate or worse, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But rainfall has left Denver’s metro area and eastern Colorado drought free — at least for now. Some [western] Colorado counties —...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Monitoring Species Condemned to Extinction May Help Conservationists Save Others As Global Temperatures Rise

The White-tailed Swallow, Hirundo megaensis, and Ethiopian Bush-crow, Zavattariornis stresemanni, are living in ‘climatic lifeboats’ with their tiny ranges restricted on all sides by temperature and rainfall patterns. Even under moderate climate warming, models predict a severe loss of suitable climate for these birds within the next 50 years — dramatically heightening their risk of extinction.
California StateKMJ

California Ranchers Selling Out Due to Drought

MILLERTON, Marin County (KPIX) — The seriousness of the drought can best be seen in the pastures of West Marin County where cattle ranchers are being forced to take drastic action. It is a dire warning about the severity of the water emergency. Monday was not a good day for...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Tips on how to conserve water usage in the Bay Area during drought season

Whether this is your first year in California or your 50th, 2021 will undoubtedly be marked by parched land, shallow reservoirs and, most likely, devastating wildfires. Most of our individual water usage pales in comparison to our agricultural brethren, but we still want to do something. Anything. Even a small change must help, right? We talked with water experts to learn the best ways to conserve this season.
AgriculturePosted by
12 News

How will the August Drought Declaration impact Arizonans?

ARIZONA, USA — Recent drought conditions are part of an ongoing 22-year megadrought. The latest consequences came this week when Lake Mead recorded its lowest levels since it was filled in the 1930s. Federal Declaration Expected. Lake Mead has recorded 36% capacity, according to federal data. The meager water levels...
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Long-Term Drought Grips the Western U.S. – Soils and Plants Are Parched

For the second year in a row, drought has overtaken much of the United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast. For the second year in a row, drought has parched much of the United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast. Following one of the planet’s warmest years on record, and with precipitation this year well below average in the western U.S., scientists and government agencies are watching for diminished water resources and potentially severe fire seasons.
Gardeninglifespaceblog.com

The Dangers of Drought: How You Can Protect Your Home

In the past year, we’ve faced a global health crisis that has significantly impacted the world we live in. However, what many don’t realize is that we were already in the middle of another crisis before the pandemic- the environmental crisis. Climate change has been a decades-long issue, with humanity...