The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce cut two ribbons this morning to unveil the Farm Friends mural and welcome the Cheese Bus to the community. The Farm Friends mural was painted by Filomena Jack, an artist from Elmira, and was supported with a grant from the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes. On the southeast corner of the Chamber’s 214 N. Franklin Street location, the street art is a tribute to nature. Subtitled “Our landscape transforms us,” Jack hopes that her creations will inspire others and spark transformation.