We learned recently that Friday was the deadline for the Red Sox to receive the player to be named later they were to get from the Mets as part of the Andrew Benintendi trade. Ever since the deal originally went down over the offseason, we’ve been hearing vague whispers about these prospects being better than the typical players to be named later in trades. Now, we finally get a name to put to at least one of them. That name would be Freddy Valdez, a 19-year-old outfielder who comes over from the Mets system. Chad Jennings of The Athletic had the news first.