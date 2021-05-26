Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Pritzker touts ‘Time to Drive’ for tourism despite gas price

walls102.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois governor unveiled a splashy tourism campaign this month called “Time for Me to Drive.” It touts hot spots from Galena to the Shawnee National Forest with lyrics set to a 1970s hit by Illinois band REO Speedwagon. But Democrat J.B. Pritzker left out a key factor: The highest gas prices since 2014. Pritzker seemed unfazed when asked about it last week. But so are motorists apparently. AAA estimates 34 million people will travel by car through Memorial Day weekend. A spokeswoman says gas prices rarely dissuade travel but motorists cut back in other places.

www.walls102.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Traffic
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Springfield, IL
City
Galena, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ap#Reo Speedwagon#Aaa#Democrat J B Pritzker#Drive#Illinois Governor#Motorists#Estimates#Ill#Campaign#Hot Spots#Memorial Day Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Springfield, ILwmay.com

Gas Prices Stabilize, But Upcoming Holiday Travel Could Trigger Increases

After several weeks of increases, gas prices appear to have stabilized across Illinois, according to Triple A. But the auto club warns that Memorial Day weekend travel could drive prices upwards again. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield is $3.17 per gallon, up two cents from a week ago and 22 cents from a month ago. Triple A says holiday weekend travel is expected to be up more than 50-percent from last year, at the height of the pandemic, but still nearly ten-percent below pre-pandemic levels.
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Today Is The Tax Deadline In Illinois

(Springfield, IL) — It’s tax day in Illinois. Today is the deadline for Illinois’ Earned Income Tax Credit. The Illinois Department of Revenue reports that more than 13-thousand Illinoisans claimed the federal tax credit last year, but failed to claim the state’s version. ###. Jill Albers/djc IL)
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

CWLP offers Electrical Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you're looking to get into the electrical job field, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) is here to help. CWLP is now accepting applications for its Electrical Apprenticeship program this summer. Those interested in applying must first successfully pass the National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee...
Springfield, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Pritzker signs rental assistance bill, says eviction moratorium to end by August

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday the state will plan to “phase out” its moratorium on pandemic-related evictions by August and launched a new program to provide assistance to renters and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The announcement regarding the planned end of the eviction moratorium came as Pritzker signed House Bill 2877, a bill that expands the Illinois Rental Payment Program to a total of $1.5 billion, and requires the sealing of eviction records filed due to financial hardship through August of 2022.
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statewmay.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...