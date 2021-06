Nearly two years after the revocation of J&K’s special status, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is all set to chair the All Party Meeting of J&K leaders in New Delhi. Kashmir based politicians, who remained in power for many years and had opposed the Centre’s decision to change J&K’s status-quo, need to acknowledge the fact that the newly carved out J&K Union Territory has witnessed massive development on almost all the fronts after August 5, 2019 — when J&K was bifurcated into two union territories and Article 370,temporary provision of the Indian Constitution, was done away with once for all.