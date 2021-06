NASCAR superstar Bubba Wallace is off to a fast start in 2021 in more ways than one as he looks to push his career to new heights. Bubba Wallace has been outspoken when it comes to fighting social injustice issues and taking a stand again inequality. He has become something of an unofficial spokesman for the sport he competes in when it comes to social justice issues. His platform comes from his status as a professional athlete, knowing many people look up to him. He’s not been afraid to use it to call for positive change in his sport and across the country.