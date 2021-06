Sen. Myron Dorn knows better than any state senator the impact a crushing financial burden a multimillion-dollar judgment can cause a local government. The Adams lawmaker chaired the Gage County Board of Commissioners when a federal judge levied a $28.1 million judgment – three times the county’s annual budget – to be owed to the individuals known as the Beatrice Six, who were wrongly convicted of a 1985 murder and spent a combined 75 years in prison following an astounding miscarriage of justice.