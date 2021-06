New Delhi, June 22 Against the backdrop of financial crunch seen across the world amid Covid crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indian states were able to borrow significantly more in 2020-21, and able to raise an extra Rs 1.06 lakh crores in 2020-21. This significant increase in availability of resources was made possible by an approach of Centre-state 'bhagidari' (coordination), said the Prime Minister in a blog post on LinkedIn.