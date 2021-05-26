Cancel
Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge Councilman Alphonso Thomas to honor fallen soldier

By From Staff Reports
Henry County Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE - Community members are encouraged to help Stockbridge Councilman Alphonso Thomas honor deceased veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation by sending in photographs of loved family members. The images can depict the veterans with or without uniforms. The pictures will be shared on the city's official Facebook page. Thomas is requesting emailed copies of headshot photographs of those veterans who died while actively serving in the U.S. military. Interested citizens should send digital photographs to zpearson@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov by Friday, May 28, 2021 at 5 p.m. Call Zenovia Pearson at (404) 565-5109 with questions.

