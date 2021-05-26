Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Former South African president Jacob Zuma goes on trial for corruption

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ib5pz_0aBqCcUC00
Jacob Zuma in court (AP)

The corruption trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma has started more than 25 years after some of his alleged offences.

Zuma, who was president from 2009 until he was forced out in 2018 amid multiple scandals, pleaded not guilty to corruption, racketeering, fraud, tax evasion and money laundering at Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Among the charges, he is accused of taking bribes from French company Thales to ensure that South Africa signed a multibillion-pound arms deal with the company in 1999.

Zuma was deputy president of South Africa from 1999 until 2005 when he was fired from that role amid allegations of corruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAcO7_0aBqCcUC00
Jacob Zuma arrives in court (AP)

Thales, also accused in the trial, pleaded not guilty to racketeering and money laundering.

Zuma was first implicated in corruption by prosecutors in 2005 but charges have been dropped and reinstated several times over the years amid allegations of political interference. Most recently they were reinstated in 2018.

Some of the charges against the 79-year-old date back to the mid-1990s. Prosecutors allege between 1995 and 2001 Zuma and Thales were involved in an organised criminal enterprise.

They also accuse Zuma of taking bribes from a former financial adviser as far back as 1995 in exchange for using his political power to advance the adviser’s business interests. That corrupt relationship lasted for 10 years, prosecutors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07z2k4_0aBqCcUC00
South Africa Corruption (AP)

Zuma could be jailed for 25 years if convicted.

On Wednesday, his lawyer filed papers calling for the removal of the chief prosecutor in the case, claiming he was biased and Zuma’s right to a fair trial was threatened. The judge said he would consider the application.

Zuma is also facing allegations of corruption while he was president at a separate and ongoing state inquiry into widespread government corruption.

He has been ordered to appear and give evidence but has refused to do so, leading the judge overseeing the inquiry to ask South Africa’s highest court to jail him for two years for contempt of court.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Thales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Political Corruption#Criminal Court#Trial Court#South African#Deputy President#Contempt#Bribes#Political Interference#Money Laundering#Reinstated#Jail#Multiple Scandals#French Company Thales#Papers#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

England humbled by New Zealand at Edgbaston

England slumped to their first Test series defeat on home soil since 2014 as they surrendered to New Zealand in meek fashion at Edgbaston. The result was already a certainty when the teams arrived at the ground for day four, with Saturday’s batting collapse settling matters in the tourists’ favour, but hopes of even the most cosmetic resistance disappeared inside just a few seconds.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Defence Secretary backs former PM May as future Nato chief

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has given his support to former prime minister Theresa May as the next head of Nato. Mr Wallace told Italian media that Mrs May would be an “excellent candidate” to lead the transatlantic defence alliance after its current chief Jens Stoltenberg steps down next year. “Theresa...
Jacob Zumabulawayo24.com

Latest on Jacob Zuma's criminal court case

Former South African President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma's trial face corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges related to the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal signed in the late ‘90s has been moved to February 2020.
Politicsdallassun.com

Zuma threatens to fight back if 'targeted' by the courts

Former president Jacob Zuma says he will fight back if the law is being used to "target" him. He again threatened to spill the beans about the "rot" within the ANC. Zuma said the party's "wars" should be fought within and not in the courts. Former president Jacob Zuma has...
HealthLeader-Telegram

Scandal clouds South African health chief’s political ambitions

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, once considered a possible successor to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is facing pressure to stand down after being linked to a tendering scandal. The Daily Maverick reported this month that the health department awarded a 150 million-rand ($10.9 million) contract...
AfricaCouncil on Foreign Relations

South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma, and Ace Magashule From 30,000 Feet

South Africa is a democracy conducted according to the rule of law with a genuinely independent judiciary. While post-apartheid South Africa has made progress in addressing extreme poverty among the black majority, the white minority (just under 8 percent of the population) dominates the economy and enjoys a first-world standard of living, while that of the black majority has been compared to Cameroon.
Africawcn247.com

South Africa finalizes treaty to extradite fugitives in UAE

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa says it has finalized an extradition treaty with United Arab Emirates, allowing it to bring back members of an Indian family accused of involvement in high-level state corruption to face trial. Brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta are believed to be living in Dubai after hastily leaving South Africa around the same time former President Jacob Zuma resigned in 2018 amid graft allegations. The Guptas are accused of using their association with Zuma to cash in on huge government contracts and kickbacks. They were believed to be so influential they had a say in Zuma's appointment of Cabinet ministers.
Africadailymagazine.news

Pan-African Parliament: Punches, kicks and death threats

Founded with the noble ambition of uniting the continent, a session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) recently descended into farce with some members fighting and threatening to kill each other. The ugly scenes came amid sharp divisions over who the next president of the 235-member parliament should be, with southern...
Africalatestnewspost.com

Ramaphosa on Economic Reform Roll Bolsters South African Markets

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is finally making good on a long-standing pledge to enact policy reforms, signaling the tide may be turning for the coronavirus-battered economy. The ruling African National Congress sidelined his main rival Ace Magashule last month, cementing his control of the party and giving him more...
Sex CrimesForeign Policy

South African Police Are Undertrained, Uncontrolled, and Deadly

Just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2020, the Julies family, working-class South Africans, were cleaning up after dinner amid jokes and music in their home in Eldorado Park, a suburb in southern Johannesburg. One of the most loved members of the family was Nathaniel Julies, a 16-year-old with Down syndrome. Nathaniel’s condition affected his speech, but he was a great comedian with nonverbal gestures alone.
Indianewslivetv.com

CBI books former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki in fresh corruption case

New Delhi: In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed another case for alleged corruption against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki. “CBI filed a case against Tuki and others for irregularities in construction work in the state in 2005-06, when he was Minister...
Public HealthScience Now

‘Landmark’ African vaccine trial faces impasse

Science's COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. The questions are urgent, and the funding is in place. But a highly anticipated, $130 million clinical trial, meant to test the efficacy of the novel messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for COVID-19 against a key variant of the pandemic coronavirus as well as in people living with HIV and pregnant women, is stalled. It is ready to launch in eight countries in sub-Saharan Africa, yet neither maker of the vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, wants to participate—or even provide their vaccines.
Africasapeople.com

Major Reforms Announced for South Africa This Week, Welcomed by ANC Caucus

The ANC Parliamentary Caucus says it welcomes some of the major reforms for South Africa announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ministers in the last few days. Yesterday, Thursday 10 June 2021, President Ramaphosa announced strategic steps to reform South Africa’s electricity sector towards the achievement of a stable and secure supply of energy.
Asiajohnmenadue.com

Indonesia’s anti corruption commission goes missing in action.

If you needed a blood transfusion, would you accept a donor from a different religion? Do you believe in polygamy? Would you take part in a threesome?. These and other intimate questions are alleged to have been included in test papers used by the Indonesian civil service so employees with the Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi (Corruption Eradication Commission), could be confirmed in posts they’ve held for years.