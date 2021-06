I am a retired early childhood educator and I take exception with the collaborative view of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department and the Public Education Department that Waterford Upstart’s digital learning program will prep preschoolers for kindergarten (“State turns to digital learning to prep preschoolers for kindergarten,” May 10). Waterford Upstart seems like another expensive, “get smart quick” scheme that will not benefit our youngest learners. Public money would be better spent by teaching and encouraging parents to play with and read aloud to their children for at least 15 minutes every day, not by logging into more screen time.