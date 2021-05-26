Cancel
Religion

Vernon Jones: ‘Wish people recognized death of Jesus as much as George Floyd’

By Biba Adams
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 18 days ago
Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Black Republican candidate in the GOP primary for Georgia’s 2022 gubernatorial election, posted an assertion to his verified Twitter account yesterday that is still boggling minds. “I wish people recognized the death of Jesus Christ as much as they do George Floyd,” he...

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
