Rumors of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) looking to expand its plans to build facilities in the United States continue to make rounds. The latest bit of speculation comes from Nikkei Asia, who has learned from anonymous sources that the Taiwanese fab will expand its U.S. footprint to include chip packaging facilities as well. Packaging is a crucial part of preparing silicon before it makes its way inside gadgets such as notebooks and smartphones. In addition to having developed chip fabrication technologies, TSMC also has several packaging technologies in its portfolio, as it develops ways to increase transistor density without increasing a chip's surface area.