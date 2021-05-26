Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Fatal big rig crash causing delays on I-30 in Texarkana, Texas

By Alex Onken
KSLA
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Safety responded to the scene of a fatal big rig crash on I-30 in Texarkana Wednesday morning (May 26). According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the big rig was the only vehicle involved. It happened on I-30 W near the Texas rest area around 4:30 a.m.

www.ksla.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Texarkana, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Big Rig#Traffic Accident#Fatal Crash#Road Traffic#Traffic Police#Road Safety#Ksla#Dps#I 30#St Michael Drive#Under Investigation#Peterbilt#Rush#Shutdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Facebook
Related
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Bowie County, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Bowie County Sheriffs Office Weekly Report: 5/10 – 5/16

It's time for another Bowie County Sheriffs Repor, this week Chief Deputy Robby McCarver prepared this report on Bowie County Sheriff activities, here is the report for the week of 5/10 - 5/16, 2021:. Missing Person (runaway)-County Road 1215w Texarkana. Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle-County Road 1215w Texarkana, taken: 2005...
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Bowie County, TXTexarkana Gazette

On the Record

Velocity Investments LLC vs. Mike Smith, default; 21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Andre Pipkin et al, default; TD Bank USA vs. Gisela L. Altamirano, default; Discover Bank vs. Brenda C. Necaise, default; Discover Bank vs. Terence Tucker, default; TD Bank USA vs. Dylan Harris, default; TD Bank USA vs. Brandi R. Chavez, default; Mikaeel 1 Incorporated vs. New Boston American Legion Post 488 The American Legion Department of Texas et al, other civil matters; Anita Rodgers et al vs. Texarkana Fence & Access Control LLC et al, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Christus Health Ark La Tex vs. Bowie Central Appraisal District, real property.
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Free lunches for all first responders Wednesday

TEXARKANA —Free lunches will be given to all first responders Wednesday as part of the sixth annual EMS Appreciation Week. Boxed lunches from Big Jake's BBQ will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at both the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center and the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. The...
Texarkana, TXPosted by
KOSY 790AM

Texarkana Area COVID By-The-Numbers for May 14

The CDC issued new guidance yesterday saying individuals who are fully vaccinated no longer must wear a mask indoors or outdoors. We have been doing that for a while already here in the Ark-La-Tex but it's nice to see them catch up. As a friendly reminder though, a private business...
Texarkana, TXTexarkana Gazette

Lawyer who swindled local, area clients will do time in federal pen

TEXARKANA, Texas —A Frisco, Texas, lawyer who swindled residents of Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison this week for wire fraud. David Allan Krueger, 52, appeared Thursday for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in Texarkana's downtown federal building....