Bring Me The Horizon announce UK tour support, add more tickets

Bring Me The Horizon have announced who will be supporting them on their upcoming Post Human Tour in the UK. The band will be joined by Post Human EP collaborators Nova Twins opening the show, and fellow UK rock titans You Me At Six as direct support. Of course, on top of Nova Twins x BMTH’s 1×1 collab last year, YMA6 frontman Josh Franceschi guested on Horizon’s 2010 track Fuck, while BMTH’s Oli Sykes returned the favour on mega-single Bite My Tongue the following year, so there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for some onstage cameos on the night…