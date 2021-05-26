Cancel
Bring Me The Horizon announce UK tour support, add more tickets

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring Me The Horizon have announced who will be supporting them on their upcoming Post Human Tour in the UK. The band will be joined by Post Human EP collaborators Nova Twins opening the show, and fellow UK rock titans You Me At Six as direct support. Of course, on top of Nova Twins x BMTH’s 1×1 collab last year, YMA6 frontman Josh Franceschi guested on Horizon’s 2010 track Fuck, while BMTH’s Oli Sykes returned the favour on mega-single Bite My Tongue the following year, so there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for some onstage cameos on the night…

www.kerrang.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Franceschi
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Oli Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Nova Twins#Bring Me The Horizon#Glasgow#Uk#Run Support#Rock Of Ages#Post Human Tour#Post Human Ep#Bmth#Yma6#Sse Hydro#Sheffield Flydsa Arena#Cardiff Motorpoint Arena#Hull Bonus Arena#Birmingham Utilita Arena#Tickets#London#Sale#Direct Support
