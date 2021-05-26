USWS Stock Price: 14.86% Increase Explanation
The stock price of U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) increased by 14.86% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) increased by 14.86% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing its commitment to becoming an all-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider and expect to have fully exited the diesel frac market by the end of Q4 2021. And as a result of this strategic transition, USWS expects to become the first publicly traded, pure-play electric completions services provider.pulse2.com