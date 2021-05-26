USWS Stock Price: 14.86% Increase Explanation

Key takeaways from Coal India (CIL’s) Q4FY21 conference call: 1) Although demand was impacted between March and May 21, YTDFY21 production and picks were robust due to replenishment, 2) Target FY22 levy is now 660 mnte, which is achievable, 3) capital expenditure will remain at 150 billion rupees each in fiscal years 22 and 23, mainly for equipment replacement, land acquisition and evacuation plans; From FY24 onwards, investments will depend on demand for coal and will primarily be for land acquisition and mining development, 4) CIL is working to further reduce receivables from Rs 170 billion to Rs 120-130 billion of Rs, 5) The electronic auction volume target for FY 22 is 130-140mn; bonuses can improve to levels of 20-25%, 6) it will award eight to ten additional mines via the MDO path in FY 22, which will help keep costs down, 7) negotiations on the salary review are underway; the impact will be only 2-3%, and 8) the merger of electronic auctions will bring greater transparency and efficiency while reducing costs. Maintain “buy”.