HDSN Stock Price: 10.23% Increase Explanation

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) increased by 10.23% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) increased by 10.23% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to Hudson Technologies announcing that Brian F. Coleman, Chief Executive Officer and Nat Krishnamurti, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday June 2, 2021. Coleman and Krishnamurti will be available from 8:00 AM–6:00 PM ET for one-on-one and small group meetings via teleconference.

