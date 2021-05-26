RAIN Stock Price: 9.39% Increase Explanation
The stock price of Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) increased by 9.39% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) – a clinical-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics – increased by 9.39% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to Rain Therapeutics reporting the financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2021 along with an update on the company’s key developments, business operations, and upcoming milestones.pulse2.com