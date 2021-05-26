Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

RAIN Stock Price: 9.39% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) increased by 9.39% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) – a clinical-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics – increased by 9.39% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to Rain Therapeutics reporting the financial results for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2021 along with an update on the company’s key developments, business operations, and upcoming milestones.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Ipo#Medical Oncology#Rain Therapeutics Inc#Rain S Ipo#Wd#Mdm2 Amplified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tumors
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 10,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 5,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,563,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91. API...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 1,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 621,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.
Energy Industrywallstreetpr.com

As Analysts are increasingly optimistic that oil prices will stay strong, consider adding these Four Oil stocks to your portfolio: (CEI, VKIN, XFLS, and EGY)

It’s been a volatile year thus far for the oil sector which was up almost 45% this year, and investing in any oil and gas stock has been extremely profitable this year. The oil sector blew expectations out of the water in 2021 through a year riddled with economic challenges and uncertainties posed by the pandemic. Analysts are increasingly optimistic that prices will stay strong through the summer.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.07. 360,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,873,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85. A number...
Currenciesdigitalmarketnews.com

EOS Price Prediction: Possibility Of Price Increase In 2021

EOS and EOS Price Prediction have brought forth quite a few intense discussions in the avid crypto market. The biggest question that has come up is if the coin will be able to compete with Ethereum. The EOS Coin Price Prediction today will definitely solve all the queries any able-minded trader would have- which includes information regarding the coin and the fundamentals involved in the project itself. By the end of the article, it can be assured that most issues regarding EOS crypto would be solved.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 49,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,848,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Economyachrnews.com

AAON Announces Price Increase

TULSA, Okla. — AAON Inc. announced a price increase of 5% on all AAON HVAC equipment. This price increase is a result of inflationary pressures. The price increase is effective September 1, 2021. Want more HVAC industry news and information? Join The NEWS on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn today!
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 22nd (CPG, CSSE, CTT, CUTR, CVBF, DARE, DNOW, DQ, EADSY, EJTTF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “
Economypsats.org

Consumer Price Index Increases in May

The Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased .6% in May on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising .8% in April. The index for used cars and trucks continued to rise sharply, increasing 7.3% in May. This is most likely a result of computer chip shortages preventing the delivery of new cars.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $823.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Alamos Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,591 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,277% compared to the average volume of 109 put options. NYSE:AGI opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report $370,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
Medical & Biotechamericanbankingnews.com

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 80,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,195,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$388.87 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $388.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksWKRB News

First Internet Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “. Separately, TheStreet raised shares of...
MarketsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from BlackBerry's earnings

On June 24, BlackBerry will report Q1 earnings. Analysts on Wall Street predict BlackBerry will release losses per share of CAD 0.074. Go here to watch BlackBerry stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. BlackBerry will report earnings from 1 on June 24. In terms of EPS, 7 analysts are...