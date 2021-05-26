Kewanee Veteran’s Council Memorial Day Plans Announced

The Kewanee Veteran’s Council have announced their schedule for Memorial Day, Monday, May31st. The Kewanee Veteran’s Council will meet in Veteran’s Park near the Veteran’s Memorial at 11 Am on Monday. The program will get underway at 11 Am with the Pledge of Allegiance, then Mayor Gary Moore and Ted Canellos will lay wreaths. That will be followed by the reading of names of Veterans who have passed away in the last year and funerals the Veteran’s Council attended. There will be a firing of the 21 gun salute and John Blake will close the program performing Taps.