Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Kewanee Veteran’s Council Memorial Day Plans Announced

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kewanee Veteran’s Council have announced their schedule for Memorial Day, Monday, May31st. The Kewanee Veteran’s Council will meet in Veteran’s Park near the Veteran’s Memorial at 11 Am on Monday. The program will get underway at 11 Am with the Pledge of Allegiance, then Mayor Gary Moore and Ted Canellos will lay wreaths. That will be followed by the reading of names of Veterans who have passed away in the last year and funerals the Veteran’s Council attended. There will be a firing of the 21 gun salute and John Blake will close the program performing Taps.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Funerals#Kewanee Veteran#Veterans#The Veteran S Council#Taps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Militarywhitehallledger.com

Dear Editor: Veteran's Memorial Park

I have a favor to ask. There is a Veteran’s Memorial in Legion Park that is straight across from the Ledger Office and KBar Restuarant. Two large stones that note veteran’s of the 1st World War and others. Many residents haven’t even noticed it. There is a small flower garden there. I took care of it for years and when I couldn’t I hired a couple to cut it down and clean it. They have moved away.
Barnesville, OHbarnesville-enterprise.com

Memorial planned to honor late veterans’ tombstone activist

Until recent years, Barnesville residents frequently witnessed a small red pickup truck filled with a lawnmower and other landscaping equipment traveling about town. At the wheel was Hiram Bowen, a 1968 grad of Barnesville High School and Vietnam War veteran, who cared for many lawns in the community and, for a while, also cared for several cemeteries in Somerset Township.
Holdrege, NEdawsoncountyjournal.com

Holdrege Veteran’s Memorial Name Submissions Set

HOLDREGE – Names of veterans must be submitted by July 17 to be included on the initial granite engraving at the new Holdrege Veterans Memorial. The Holdrege Veterans Memorial Committee established that deadline to plan for a November 11 Veterans Day dedication. After the initial engraving, names may be submitted annually to be added to the memorial.
King, WIWDEZ 101.9 FM

Veterans Cemetery Expansion Announced

KING, WI (WSAU-WAOW) The Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King will expanded thanks to a $3-million state grant. Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday that the grant was awarded to the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. “Like all Wisconsinites, I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of our servicemembers,” Gov....
Braham, MNisanti-chisagocountystar.com

Braham Veterans Memorial officially unveiled

On Monday, June 14 2021, Flag Day, a large crowd gathered in Braham’s Freedom Park for a presentation by the Veitnam Veterans of America Chapter 684 and Braham’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1731. It was a moving and personal program to honor six men from the Braham area who died serving in Vietnam.
Perkins County, NEgranttribune.com

Independence Day celebration plans announced

Celebration will be in full swing on Saturday July 3 when the Perkins County Chamber hosts their annual Independence Day event at the Grant City Park. The decision to hold the event on Saturday was made in hopes of allowing more time for travel for those coming from out of town to participate.
Malvern, OHAlliance Review

Memorial bench discussed at council meeting

Dick Wackerly was in attendance at the Malvern Council meeting to discuss the memorial bench. He explained the bench is larger than the other benches that are in the park, so he has changed his original idea. He would like the bench to face the creek and also be in an area that does not flood.
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Flag Day Ceremony at Veteran’s Bridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “Today is not just about a flag, it’s not just about an individual, it’s about a spirit of love and sacrifice to keep this country protected and keeps it free,” says Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy. Chattanooga veterans, families, and city officials gathered at Veteran’s Bridge today...
Panora, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council To Consider Veteran’s Auditorium Board Member

The Panora City Council will consider approving a Veteran’s Auditorium board member at their regular meeting tonight. Also, the Council will consider approving year-end interfund transfers, assignment of a development agreement, dust control for East Clay Street and an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for maintenance and repair of primary roads in municipalities.
Saint Clair Shores, MIcandgnews.com

Memorial Day service returns to Veterans Memorial Park

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Before the barbecues, before the crowds drag chairs, blankets and umbrellas to line the parade route, before motorcycles shatter the silence of the afternoon to kick off the St. Clair Shores Memorial Day Parade, another, more intimate ceremony honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.
Decatur, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Council tables mayor's reorganization plan

A plan proposed by Mayor Tab Bowling that would have reorganized sanitation, streets and city garage employees was tabled by the Decatur council this week amid claims of a lack of transparency and limited time to understand the proposal. With Street & Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry’s announcement that he...
Farmington Hills, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Hills council member’s vision plan starts on 12 Mile

For years, Farmington Hills resident Matthew Strickfaden has had ideas about attracting new families and businesses to the community. As a city council member, he now has a platform to do something with them. During a June 14 study session, Strickfaden will roll out “FH20XL-Vision”. The plan begins in the...
Lawrenceville, ILroblawnews.com

Legion Auxiliary visits veterans for Memorial Day

American Legion Auxiliary Lawrence Unit #28 delivered Memorial Day treats to veterans at the Heritage House in Hutsonville, Aperion Care in Bridgeport and the United Methodist Village in Lawrenceville. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the...
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

In a Sign of the Post-COVID-19 Era, Haverhill Plans Vietnam Veterans Memorial Dedication Sept. 11

Haverhill’s new Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park receives its long-delayed formal dedication in September on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The new park didn’t receive a proper opening last fall as the city’s then COVID-19 ranking moved up to the moderate-risk “yellow” scale. Ralph T. Basiliere, chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commission, said the observance finally takes place Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m., with Rep. Linda Dean Campbell as keynote speaker, songs by Neal Ferreira and other festivities.
Sun City Center, FLobservernews.net

SCC Memorial Day Tribute honors fallen veterans

“There is a lot of red, white and blue in here,” remarked Craig Gross, guest speaker at the Sun City Center Memorial Day Tribute at Trinity Baptist Church…and there was. An air of patriotism filled the sanctuary for this traditional event after a pause last year due to COVID-19. In the past — for as many years as organizers can determine — this event was held at Kings Point, but lingering restrictions necessitated the change in venue.