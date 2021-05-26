Cancel
‘I was struck off my dentist’s register for not going during lockdown’

By Milli Hill
Telegraph
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you feel your tooth suddenly crack, as I did during a family supper back in February, you know you need to see a dentist, and fast. But when I rang to make an appointment at my longstanding dentist, I was told I’d been “deregistered”. “We take people off our list if they don’t make an appointment in two years,” they told me, as I clutched my jaw in a mix of pain and disbelief. “Can you re-register me then?” I asked, but I was told this was not possible, since they had no space for any more NHS patients.

www.telegraph.co.uk
