‘I was struck off my dentist’s register for not going during lockdown’

When you feel your tooth suddenly crack, as I did during a family supper back in February, you know you need to see a dentist, and fast. But when I rang to make an appointment at my longstanding dentist, I was told I’d been “deregistered”. “We take people off our list if they don’t make an appointment in two years,” they told me, as I clutched my jaw in a mix of pain and disbelief. “Can you re-register me then?” I asked, but I was told this was not possible, since they had no space for any more NHS patients.