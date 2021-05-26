Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

TAL Stock Price: $53 Target By Goldman Sachs

pulse2.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) have received a price target decrease from $80 to $53 by Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) have received a price target decrease from $80 to $53 by Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tal Education Group#Tal Stock Price#Tal Education Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Says Amber Enterprises Has 35% Upside from Current Levels

Investing.com -- Amber Enterprises India Ltd (NS: AMBE ) manufactures air conditioners (ACs). Just before the second wave of the pandemic, when the Indian economy had started opening up, and there were predictions of a hot summer, the outlook for the stock, and the industry, was very bright. Sector analysts...
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. 17 Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 3,116 shares. Several analysts have recently weighed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.52.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.57.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $24.76

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $25.47. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 253 shares traded. Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley started...
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Uses JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Repo Trade

Goldman Sachs Uses JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Repo Trade. Goldman Sacks used the JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) blockchain for a repo trade. The JPMorgan repo market has facilitated over $1 billion in trades to date. Also, JPMorgan is not the only Wall Street bank delving into blockchain. Financial giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recently...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs Group's Unusual Options Activity

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $363.69 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 95,151 shares.The stock last traded at $68.24 and had previously closed at $68.46. Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares....
Stockstickerreport.com

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.12 and last traded at $106.00. Approximately 24,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,444,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.
Stockstickerreport.com

Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) PT at $15.40

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Compass stock down nearly 30% since IPO

Less than three months after going public amid a wave of investor optimism about housing markets and enthusiasm for real estate technology, Compass shares have dropped almost 30 percent. Compass, the second-biggest residential brokerage in the U.S., closed at $14.35 a share in New York trading Thursday, up 34 cents...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades LPL Investment (LPLA) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded LPL Investment (NASDAQ: LPLA) from Conviction Buy to Buy with a price target of $170.00. The analyst comments "We continue to see LPL as an attractive business with a high-single-digit organic growth rate, expanding addressable market, and considerable EPS upside in a "normalized" rates environment. However, risks to spreads paid by the banks for sweep deposits amid significant liquidity in the system pose risks to 2022 EPS estimates (we are now marginally below the Street). Although the upside case remains intact (we see path to $14+ in EPS in 2024) and investors could ultimately look through rates-related revenue headwinds over the next 12-18 months, the downside case could also become more pronounced relative to other rate-sensitive stocks under our coverage (where the impact of low rates is fully in the run-rate). Our scenario analysis suggests that, at current levels, the market is not paying much for EPS optionality to the upside "“ partially reflective of these risks, while our upside scenario implies the stock could be worth ~$190 or 40% upside from current levels, keeping us Buy rated. In the report, we outline our framework across various rates scenarios and implications for the stock."
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.93 ($156.39).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

EVRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
StocksWKRB News

The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.