Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

The Local Youth Movement and the Return of an Old Favorite Headline Upstate Weekend Music Calendar

iongreenville.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, first a couple of disclaimers here… The last time I wrote about “the future of the local music scene” in a headline, I was told that a bunch of people showed up to see artist “The Future” at The Radio Room that evening. If there is a band called the Youth Movement that people show up to see, I apologize in advance for anyone that does not read past the headline. Additionally, an “old favorite” does not necessarily mean “old”, just in case anyone might confuse this headline as me age shaming one of my friends.

iongreenville.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Old Fashioned#Upstate#Rock Roll#Show Time#Fun Home#The Local Youth Movement#The Youth Movement#Ill Intentions#Uma#Shyland Flowers#Music Scene#Indie Rock Band#Prohibition Era Music#Headlines#Downtown Greenville#Friends#Bass#Velo Fellow Sunday#Shenanigans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

The Malcolm X Festival returned to Greenville on Sunday

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville’s Malcolm X Center for Self Determination and WMXP 95.5 fm Community Radio said they hosted the Malcolm X Festival on Sunday to join the national celebration of Malcolm X's 96th birthday. The event took place at Cleveland Park in Greenville from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00...
Greenville, SCkiddingaroundgreenville.com

Jocassee Wild Child Adventure is a Must-Do for Families in the Upstate, SC

If being outdoors, chasing waterfalls, learning all about nature, and having a blast with your kids at Lake Jocassee sounds like the perfect day, then a Jocassee Wild Child adventure tour should be on your bucket list. Kristina took her kids on the adventure and tells us all about it. Thanks to Jocassee Wild Child for the media tickets so we could do this review!
Greenville, SCWYFF4.com

﻿4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails﻿ opens Monday on Pelham Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant will open Monday on Pelham Road in Greenville. The former owners of Tipsy Taco, Roger Carlton and Trish Balentine, are opening 4 Aces Kitchen & Cocktails. The restaurant will open to the public at 115 Pelham Road, Suite 1. Carlton and Balentine said they...