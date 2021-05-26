The Local Youth Movement and the Return of an Old Favorite Headline Upstate Weekend Music Calendar

Okay, first a couple of disclaimers here… The last time I wrote about “the future of the local music scene” in a headline, I was told that a bunch of people showed up to see artist “The Future” at The Radio Room that evening. If there is a band called the Youth Movement that people show up to see, I apologize in advance for anyone that does not read past the headline. Additionally, an “old favorite” does not necessarily mean “old”, just in case anyone might confuse this headline as me age shaming one of my friends.