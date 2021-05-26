Take A Look Inside Molly-Mae's Pricey 22nd Birthday Staycation

Prince was inarguably one of the biggest names in entertainment. His impact on music and fashion has a lasting impact and would influence generations to come. As someone who broke barriers in fashion, started trends, and was one of the best-dressed singers of our time, Prince was so much more than a style icon. Transforming how we view gender roles in fashion, Prince rocked suits, heels, necklaces, blazers, his signature color purple, and more. He wasn't afraid to push boundaries or wear clothing that at the time wasn't deemed appropriate for men. With a career spanning over four decades, the iconic singer is known for his hit songs like "Purple Rain", "When Doves Cry", and "Raspberry Beret," and he had a vast discography of over 39 studio albums. Just weeks ago, it was announced that the late singer's iconic shoe collection will go on display at Paisley Park, Prince's former home and now museum. The museum will feature over 300 pairs of the singer's most iconic shoes and roller skates, worn during on-stage performances and music videos. From rocking purple suits during his Purple Rain era to performing in ensembles consisting of all sequins or all polka dots, Prince's androgynous looks and on-stage presence had an undeniable impact on fashion, music, and the world. As we celebrate what would've been the late singer's 63rd birthday, let's take a look at some of Prince's most memorable om-stage fashion looks.