Although Selena Gomez wears many hats, she is best known as a singer. While many people remember that she made her acting debut, her singing career began around the same time. Gomez’s first professional gig was on barney and friends And she did a lot of singing and dancing in popular kids shows apart from acting. Years later, she drifted into the Disney machine, guest-starring in shows such as Hannah Montana and Zack & Cody’s Suite Life Before booking the lead role of Alex Russo Wizards of Waverly Place. Although Gomez was mostly acting, she also had some musical moments during the show and sang the theme song.