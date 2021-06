Anthony Davis gave his all to the New Orleans Pelicans, but his efforts never translated into postseason success. More often than not, his Pelicans were fighting just to be in the playoffs, and the Finals were always out of the question. In early 2019, Davis requested to be traded, wanting to part ways with the team that drafted him. His preferred location was made known as well. AD wanted to remain in the West, head out to Los Angeles, California, and play alongside NBA Mt. Rushmore member LeBron James.