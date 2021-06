The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all touring acts hard -- but Umphrey's McGee harder than most. Like others in the "jam band" category, the sextet, formed 24 years ago in South Bend, Ind.is a stage concern first and foremost. It records, and there's more music on the way, but Umphrey's McGee lives for the stage and the improvisation-heavy shows that have earned the band its reputation and a die-hard following.