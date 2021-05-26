Cancel
Novi, MI

After years of delays, developer pushes updated plan for Sakura Novi project

HometownLife.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sakura Novi development is moving forward again, albeit without planned anchor One World Market. The development, originally imagined with an Asian village theme, squeaked out an important rezoning approval from city council May 24 in a 4-3 vote. Mayor Bob Gatt, Mayor Pro-Tem Dave Staudt, and Council members Julie Maday and Hugh Crawford voted yes. Counci lmembers Laura Marie Casey, Justin Fischer and Andrew Mutch voted no.

