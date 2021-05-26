Cancel
Glovo wants to remain independent, revenue grows in triple digits, CEO says

By Joan Faus
BARCELONA, May 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s delivery app Glovo wants to remain independent as it eyes going public in around three years, its chief executive officer told Reuters, ruling out merging with Germany’s Delivery Hero from which it is buying some units..

After posting a loss in 2020, the Barcelona-based rapid-delivery startup registered in the first quarter of this year triple-digit growth in revenue, orders and number of users from a year ago, said Glovo’s co-founder and CEO Oscar Pierre.

He said Glovo was also eyeing a potential new financing round in the next 12 months, and adapting to Spain’s new rules which give food delivery companies three months to make their couriers staff, one of the first laws in Europe regulating gig-economy workers’ rights. (Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip)

